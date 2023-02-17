SUN@5: February 19, 2023

Conversations with Jeremy Camp and Anne Wilson

Winter Jam Tour (featuring Jeremy Camp, Anne Wilson and more) at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, February 25, 2023

Verne chats with veteran Christian rocker Jeremy Camp

Jeremy Camp shares about the Winter Jam experience coming to Greensboro (Feb 25). Navigating the seasons of life: Trusting in the Lord during life’s ‘highs and lows’. Proverbs 3:5-6

Happy Campers: Life on the road with his family. Jeremy and his wife (Adrienne) have 3 kids – 2 are now teenagers!?! Reflections on March 2020. Jeremy Camp answers some fun ‘Rapid Fire Questions’. https://www.jeremycamp.com/about

Anne Wilson found her musical mission in the wake of tragedy. Anne’s first public performance was at the age of 15 – at her brother’s funeral. Anne sang “What a Beautiful Name” at her brother’s funeral in a moving expression of faith which soon went viral. Her bestselling book titled “My Jesus: From Heartache To Hope” chronicles her story (so far). Latest single “Hey Girl”. The song has led to the creation of “Hey Girl Nation”?

Anne’s song “Living Water” is featured in the new “Jesus Revolution” movie. https://heygirlnation.com/ Connect with Anne Wilson at https://www.annewilsonofficial.com/#/

Revival at Asbury University in Kentucky.

As the historic revival at Asbury University continues to change lives A regular Wednesday (Feb 8) chapel service at Asbury University in Kentucky has turned into something far more: a revival. Moving into its second week, the event has gone viral on TikTok and is drawing hundreds of people from near and far to enjoy the presence of God. CBN News gives you an exclusive, inside look at what’s happening in Asbury and how God is moving there. Read more…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/february/news-visits-asbury-awakening-if-god-wants-it-to-happen-its-going-to-happen

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/february/the-spirit-of-god-is-moving-revival-at-second-college-reaches-60-hours-of-salvation-deliverance-healing

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/february/supernatural-revival-in-the-age-of-social-media-tiktokkers-help-to-spread-asbury-move-of-god