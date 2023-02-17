Friday News: Feb 17, 2023

Friday is National Cabbage Day

Praise: At least three more people have been pulled alive from the rubble of a devastating earthquake 10 days after it struck parts of Turkey and Syria.

Nearly 44,000 people have died in the region following the powerful 7.8 magnitude quake, according to authorities. Unfortunately, rescue efforts have shifted to recovery operations as a cold winter spell and logistical challenges continue to hamper aid deliveries. Continue to pray for those in the region…

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/16/europe/turkey-syria-earthquake-rescue-efforts-intl/index.html

NC DMV is making changes to appointment scheduling, office hours and technology to increase walk-in availability at its driver license offices across the state. Beginning May 1, appointments will only be available in the mornings with walk-ins only during the afternoons. www.skiptheline.ncdot.gov

*Also beginning May 1, five additional offices including Kernersville will open an hour earlier at 7am. *The NCDMV will offer Saturday hours this summer at 2 Triad locations between June 3 to Aug. 26 (8am – noon).

*And the DMV will be testing ‘up to 20 self-service kiosks’ at strategic locations across the state offering options driver license and vehicle registration renewal transactions.

https://www.wral.com/north-carolina-dmv-to-make-scheduling-changes-increase-walk-in-availability/20721744/

Do you have a cute rescue pet and a pair of bunny ears?

If so, your rescue pet could be a star this Easter. The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are back for a fifth year, and this year, Cadbury is looking for one special rescue pet to star in the ad. Submissions are open through Feb. 23, and the ad is set to air in March.

https://www.cadburytryouts.com/home

The top 10 finalists will be announced on March 6. Fans will have until March 14 to cast votes.

https://myfox8.com/news/cadbury-searching-for-rescue-pet-to-star-in-2023-easter-ad/

Update on actor Bruce Willis.

His family issuing a statement earlier this week that the 67-year-old actor has been recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Bruce’s condition has progressed since the star retired from acting last March due to a ‘condition that hampered his cognitive abilities’. FTD is the most common dementia for people under 60.

The disease can cause challenges in communication, as well as changes to one’s behavior, personality, or movement…” there are no current treatments for the disease.

Between 10% and 30% of FTD cases are inherited.

Source: The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/16/health/frontotemporal-dementia-definition-symptoms-wellness/index.html

Today is National Caregivers Day

Every 4 seconds someone is diagnosed with dementia.

Even more shocking: 40% of caregivers will ‘pass’ before the person they are caring for. Biggest reason: stress. “You don’t have to go through your ‘journey’ alone”

*Caregivers Wellbeing is a FREE local support group (both men and women) caring for a loved one with any of the dementias, including Alzheimer’s. Contact them today!

Call 336 480 6693 or connect online at https://www.caregiverswellbeing.org/

Revival at Asbury University in Kentucky.

As the historic revival at Asbury University continues to change lives, a pastor says the Holy Spirit has also been moving in a big way on another college campus – Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. Since February 8, it has turned into a Holy Spirit outpouring that shows no signs of stopping.www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/february/revival-underway-at-asbury-university-in-kentucky-the-holy-spirit-was-tangible-in-the-room

Headline of the Morning

‘Disney Star Gets Baptized After Publicly Declaring His Faith in Jesus Christ’

Joshua Bassett, one of the stars of Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, was baptized at Bethel Church located in Redding, California last Sunday (Feb 12). The singer also shared a video clip on Twitter and Instagram as he gave his confession of faith in Jesus Christ.

“Hi, my name is Joshua,” he said as the video showed him standing on the stage at the church. “And long story short, I grew up Christian, and I ran the other way as far as I could go in pursuit of ‘truth,’ and that only ended in addiction, depression, suicidal ideation, eating disorders, etc.” “And no other teacher gave me anywhere near the peace that Jesus Christ did. And I’m here to publicly declare him as my Lord and Savior,” Bassett added as the audience broke into cheers and applause.

*Continue to pray for Joshua and all that are in need of a Savior!

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2023/february/disney-star-gets-baptized-at-bethel-after-publicly-declaring-his-faith-in-jesus-christ

Hosts at Fox News had serious concerns about allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election being made by guests who were allies of former President Donald Trump. The messages, included in a legal filing as part of Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News, showed that Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham had serious doubts regarding election fraud.

Also, a special grand jury in Atlanta found no widespread fraud in the 2020 election and said “one or more witnesses” may have lied to jurors investigating allegations that former President Donald Trump tried to overturn the election results. The jury is urging local prosecutors to bring charges

https://thehill.com/homenews/3861369-georgia-grand-jury-in-trump-interference-probe-found-no-fraud-in-2020-election