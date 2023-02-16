Thursday News: Feb 16, 2023

Above normal temperatures for your Thursday! The average temp for today is 54 degrees.

Tuesday Morning stores across North Carolina are closing 17 locations. Tuesday Morning locations in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Boone are on the closing list. The retailer filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection Wednesday. Pray for employees who will be losing their jobs./ Affected stores are: Whitaker Square shopping center location at 1947 N. Peace Haven Road in Winston-Salem; Battleground Plaza at 3726 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro; and 774 E. King St. in Boone. https://journalnow.com/business/local/tuesday-morning-closing-its-winston-salem-store-stores-in-boone-greensboro-also-to-close/article

As the nation moves out of the Covid -19 pandemic, the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center plans to cease operations on March 10. The Covid Tracker provided a vital source of ‘nearly real-time information (for media, government agencies and even the White House) about the virus over the last three years.

New: One fatality, three others injured in a shooting at a mall in El Paso, Texas on Wednesday night. The incident happened right beside a Walmart where a shooting took place in 2019 that claimed the lives of 23 and left nearly two dozen more injured. So far this year, there have been more than 70 ‘mass shootings’ across the US, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Update: Nearly two weeks after a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed in the eastern Ohio village of East Palestine (PAL-is -TEEN) and sparked a massive dayslong blaze, residents packed a high school gym Wednesday for a meeting with officials all demanding the same thing: answers. Although an evacuation order was lifted last week, some residents are staying elsewhere amid fears the water, air, soil and surfaces in the village of 5,000 still are not safe.

In just a few decades, Christians may make up less than half of the US population. Much of this is due to the growing number of young Americans leaving Christianity by age 30.

That campus revival continues at Asbury University in Kentucky.

Since February 8, it has turned into a Holy Spirit outpouring that shows no signs of stopping.www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/february/revival-underway-at-asbury-university-in-kentucky-the-holy-spirit-was-tangible-in-the-room

Baby Bottle Campaign supporting Salem Pregnancy happening through the month of February at select Chick-Fil-As in Forsyth County.

Interested in Homeschooling? The ‘Thrive’ Homeschool Conference is planned for May 25-27, at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

*Early Bird pricing ends next Thursday (Feb 23)! Registration at www.nche.com/thrive/

Nationally Recognized Speakers

Huge Vendor Hall

Fun Teen Activities, College Fair and more!

Featured Speakers include Dr. Bill Brown, Colson Center for Christian Worldview