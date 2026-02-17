Tuesday News February 17, 2026

Fat Tuesday (or Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Tuesday)

*Check out our listing of area churches hosting pancake meals at wbfj.fm

Today is also Mardi Gras. 32 days till SPRING (March 20)

In person Early Voting continues for the March 3rd Primary Election.

*Don’t forget your photo ID. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*During early voting, you can cast a ballot at any early voting site in your county.

Early voting runs through February 28 (Sat). https://www.ncsbe.gov/

View your ‘Sample Ballot’. Do your research… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early tax filers are enjoying bigger refunds compared to the same time last year.

According to the latest figures from the IRS, tax returns are averaging $2,290, up nearly 11% from the same point last year. Most electronic filers should receive their refund within 21 days. The federal tax filing deadline is April 15. About 63% of taxpayers received a refund last year.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/irs-tax-refund-amounts-2026-increase/

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments through April 10. All ages can apply for assistance. https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or call 336-777-6189.

The Lee and Wrangler warehouse sale through February 22 at the Kontoor Brands’ downtown Greensboro campus. The event is open to the public. Hours: 10am – 6pm.

Most items priced $20 or less. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. No checks.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/lee-wrangler-warehouse-sale-greensboro/83-d2f77b9c-0c1d-4725-bf85-94ee65af5a5f?utm

Christian College Fair TONIGHT (6pm – 8pm) hosted by Calvary Day School.

Pre-Register before the event to save time!

Students and families will have the chance to connect with representatives from more than 25 Christian colleges and universities. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, ask questions, and explore Christ-centered higher education options.

*Calvary Day School is located at 134 S Peace Haven Road in Winston-Salem.

https://www.findyourchristiancollege.com/college-fairs/winston-salem-area-nc-christian-college-fair

The Greensboro Grasshoppers Seasonal Employment Fair

TODAY (Feb 17) from 4pm – 6pm (As well as next Tuesday, Feb 24 • 4pm – 6pm)

*Game day positions available include cashiers, servers, cooks, ushers, ticket takers, playground attendants, souvenir store attendants, suite greeters, custodians, and game production.Please download and complete the application IN FULL.

Location: First National Bank Field (408 Bellemeade Street, Greensboro)

https://www.milb.com/greensboro/ballpark/seasonal-employment

College Hoops (men)

NC State hosting UNC tonight. Tip off at 7pm

College Baseball

Home opener: Wake Forest hosting High Point University. First pitch at 5pm.

Winston-Salem Dash Wanted: Energetic game day staff for the 2026 Season!

Positions are available in multiple departments. Apply online today OR stop by the DASH Job Fair this Saturday, Feb 21 from 9am-1pm inside the Flow Club at Truist Stadium. Apply online for gameday positions https://bit.ly/ws-employment

Davidson County schools will extend their instructional day by 30 minutes through the end of the school year due to almost 2-weeks of winter weather earlier in the month.

https://www.davidson.k12.nc.us/apps/news/article/2163232?c

Sad news: Dozens of horses perished during a fire at Callicutt Stables in Seagrove on Sunday. According to Randolph County Emergency Services, fire crews responded to a massive fire at the 15,000-square-foot barn. 36 of the 43 horses boarded in the barn died in the fire. The barn was a total loss. No people were injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/dozens-of-horses-killed-in-devastating-fire-at-callicutt-stables-in-seagrove/

The search continues for Nancy Guthrie after being abducted from her Arizona home on January 31. LIVE updates: https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/nancy-guthrie-news-updates-02-16-26

Closed? Two Triad locations of Brixx Wood Fired Pizza are now closed.

The Greensboro location on Westover Terrace as well as their Winston-Salem location. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/brixx-greensboro-closing-westover-terrace/83-dcd5e761-c7c0-4e29-9a4b-76db789942dc?

Lowe’s Home Improvement, headquartered in Mooresville, is laying off around 600 corporate workers. The layoffs account for less than one-percent of Lowe’s total workforce, and execs say those employees facing layoffs will receive financial assistance.

https://www.wccbcharlotte.com/2026/02/14/lowes-announces-it-will-lay-off-600-corporate-workers/

Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson has died at age 84

Robert Duvall

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

NB lanes of Peters Creek Parkway remain CLOSED at the Clemmonsville Road bridge – for bridge repair through Feb 20