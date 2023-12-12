Tuesday News for December 12, 2023

9 days till WINTER (Dec 21). Less than 2 weeks till Christmas day…

Major Traffic Delay in Winston-Salem

Silas Creek Parkway between Wake Forest Road and Robinhood remains CLOSED due to an overnight crash that brought down some power poles.

Duke Energy is making repairs. Silas Creek could be CLOSED through lunchtime. *Heavy ‘overflow’ traffic reported on Reynolda and Coliseum… SOURCE: NC-DOT

Confirmed: EF-1 tornado confirmed near Garner (just after lunchtime) on Sunday with estimated maximum wind speeds of 110 mph. Most of the damage was uprooted trees, and some building damage due to trees falling on several structures. There we no injuries or fatalities.

Planning and zoning officials in Mebane voted to recommend denying the proposal for a Buc-ee’s. More than 30 people signed up to speak last night at the Planning and Zoning Board meeting, and most of them were against the 32-acre mega-gas station site off Interstate-40 (just one exit west of Tanger Outlets). The city will take up the proposal on Jan. 8 and could still possibly give the Buc-ee’s the green light.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/mebane-city-officials-vote-down-buc-ees-proposal/

Sad news: Steve Finnegan, a fixture on local radio for more than 40 years, passed away on Sunday after a battle with cancer. The Finman was 65. https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/longtime-local-dj-steve-finnegan-dies-at-66-he-once-spent-8-days-on-a/article

ACA: Open Enrollment for Healthcare continues through DEC 15.

‘Healthcare’ plans are available through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace through this Friday for coverage starting Jan 1, 2024. Details: https://www.healthcare.gov/

*NC Navigator Consortium (con-SORE-shem) is available to help. https://ncnavigator.net/

FREE Holiday Movies? Lexington Cinema is running a special series of free holiday movies each Tuesday and Wednesday evenings through Dec. 20.

This week: “Deck the Hall” on Dec. 12. “Miracle on 34th Street” on Dec. 13.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” on Dec. 19; and “The Polar Express” on Dec. 20.

Movies begin at 7pm… https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/whats-happening

The 2nd Annual Salemtowne Non-Profit Christmas Tree Contest is underway!

Some of the non-profits participating include Salem Pregnancy, City Lights Ministry, Sunnyside Ministry, the Winston-Salem Street School and HOPE of Winston-Salem…

You can vote one time each day thru this Thursday (DEC 14).

Link https://form.jotform.com/232366461876162.

The winner, to be announced on Friday (DEC 15), will win $1,000 dollars.

New ‘restrictions’ in some area hospitals. Due to a steady increase in respiratory virus cases in our communities, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health have implemented (temporary) visitor restrictions for children ages 12 and younger. Additionally, masks are strongly encouraged in patient rooms and other designated areas. Details at www.wakehealth.edu/patient-and-family-resources/preparing-for-your-visit/visitor-guidelines

American Red Cross: Local Blood drives this week, on the News Blog.

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Today is National Poinsettia Day. Move over, mistletoe.

Fact: Poinsettias are America’s #1 selling potted plant, contributing a whopping $250 million dollars to our nation’s economy annually – even though the market for them is only about six weeks long.

Poinsettias and your Christmas Cactus are tropical plants.

They need lots of sunlight. No drafts…

Make sure to water whenever the surface of the soil feels dry.

https://www.hgtv.com/outdoors/flowers-and-plants/poinsettia-care-through-winter-and-beyond

https://www.southernliving.com/home/how-to-care-for-poinsettias