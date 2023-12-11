WHAT'S NEW
WBFJ-FM temporarily off the air…

December 11, 2023

Due to ongoing technical problems, WBFJ-FM may be temporarily off the air (broadcast signal). Prayers appreciated…
*You can still listen thru streaming and our ‘Listen Live’ app just go to https://wbfj.fm

