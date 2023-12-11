Monday News for December 11, 2023

10 days till WINTER (Dec 21). Two weeks till Christmas day…

“Sunday was our wettest day in over 3 years in Greensboro. Much needed rain…” -News 2 Meteorologist Christian Morgan

Due to technical problems that arose on Sunday, WBFJ-FM (our broadcast signal) may be off the air temporarily through the day. BTW: You can listen to WBFJ thru streaming and our ‘Listen Live’ app just by going to https://wbfj.fm/.

Congrats to Mt Airy (Granite Bears) and Reidsville (Rams) both winning State High School Football Championships over the Weekend. www.wxii12.com/high-school-sports

State 1-A Championship: Mount Airy over Tarboro (21 – 3)

State 2-A Championship: Reidsville over Clinton (28 -18)

New ‘restrictions’ in some area hospitals. Due to a steady increase in respiratory virus cases in our communities, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health have implemented (temporary) visitor restrictions for children ages 12 and younger. Additionally, masks are strongly encouraged in patient rooms and other designated areas. Details at www.wakehealth.edu/patient-and-family-resources/preparing-for-your-visit/visitor-guidelines

Creating ‘re-fueling stations’ in space?

A Colorado-based company ‘Orbit Fab’ is hoping to do just that! Currently, satellites can’t be refueled in space — meaning when they run out of fuel, they become space junk. If new satellites could be refueled, that would be a game changer!

BTW: Over 15,000 satellites have been sent into orbit since 1957. Just over half are still functioning. https://www.cnn.com/world/orbit-fab-gas-stations-in-space-scn-spc-intl/index.html

Prayers please. Deadly tornadoes touched down in parts of Tennessee on Saturday claiming at least 6 lives and injuring dozens of others. Hundreds are displaced.

*Two Disaster Relief Units—tractor-trailers stocked with tools and equipment – as well as volunteers from Samaritan’s Purse have arrived in some of the hardest hit areas including Hendersonville, Clarksville and Madison, close to the Nashville area.

Volunteer details at spvolunteer.org.

https://samaritanspurse.org/article/deadly-tornadoes-rumble-through-tennessee/

A ray of Hope? Military leaders in Israel say there is still a long way to go, but the surrender of hundreds of Hamas terrorists in Gaza over the past week is seen as a glimmer of hope, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, Hamas has stepped up its rocket attacks in northern Israel. CBN News

The President of the University of Pennsylvania will step down after facing criticism over the school’s response to rising antisemitism.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/12/10/business/antisemitism-college-campuses-magill-upenn/index.html

ACA: Open Enrollment for Healthcare continues through DEC 15.

‘Healthcare’ plans are available through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace through this Friday for coverage starting Jan 1, 2024. Details: https://www.healthcare.gov/

*NC Navigator Consortium (con-SORE-shem) is available to help. https://ncnavigator.net/

FREE Holiday Movies? Lexington Cinema is running a special series of free holiday movies each Tuesday and Wednesday evenings through Dec. 20.

This week: “Deck the Hall” on Dec. 12. “Miracle on 34th Street” on Dec. 13.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” on Dec. 19; and “The Polar Express” on Dec. 20.

Movies begin at 7pm… https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/whats-happening

The 2nd Annual Salemtowne Non-Profit Christmas Tree Contest is underway!

Some of the non-profits participating include Salem Pregnancy, City Lights Ministry, Sunnyside Ministry, the Winston-Salem Street School and HOPE of Winston-Salem…

You can vote one time each day thru this Thursday (DEC 14).

Link https://form.jotform.com/232366461876162.

The winner, to be announced on Friday (DEC 15), will win $1,000 dollars.

Number of the Day = 25%

That was ChatG-P-T’s accuracy when researchers posed a series of medical questions to the artificial intelligence tool in a new study. Sometimes the chatbot even furnished dangerous advice, like approving the combination of two medications that, in practice, could have serious adverse reactions.

*Researchers at Long Island University posed 39 medication-related queries to the free version of the artificial intelligence chatbot, all of which were real questions from the university’s College of Pharmacy drug information service.

*ChatGPT, OpenAI’s experimental AI chatbot, was released in November 2022 and became the fastest-growing consumer application in history, with nearly 100 million people registering within two months. www.cnn.com/2023/12/10/health/chatgpt-medical-questions

School Delays this morning (2-HOUR DELAY)

White Plains Christian as well as Carroll, Grayson and Galax City schools in Virginia.

Power Outages this morning https://www.ncdps.gov/power-outages

9am: Over 600 homes without power in Davidson county.

Over 300 without power in Stokes County.

American Red Cross: Local Blood drives this week, on the News Blog.

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

When the angels had left them and gone into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about.” So they hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby, who was lying in the manger. Luke 2:15-16