Tuesday News for July 25, 2023

Today is 7-25 or July 25th

It’s 5 months til Christmas Day 😊

Hot…Hazy…Humid: The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ continues for the work week.

High Country: 82 degrees for Boone + Blowing Rock

Beach forecast: Mix of sun and clouds…90 degrees along the Grand Stand up to the Crystal coast

Above normal temperatures are expected this Thursday through Sunday. These hot temperatures combined with high humidity will push heat index values (that ‘feel-like’ temperature) into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees across the Piedmont Triad later in the week. Please limit your outdoor activity during the HOTTEST time of the day!! *National Weather Service

Beat the heat: During summer months, your ceiling fan blades should spin counterclockwise – to help push air down – creating that cool breeze.

https://saveonenergy.ca/For-Your-Home/Advice-and-Tips/Seasonal-ceiling-fan-direction

Speaking of Christmas…

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is coming to the Tanger center in Greensboro – eight performances – from November 21-26.

*Tickets start at $29 and go on sale this Friday via TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.

Senior Services is celebrating Christmas in July. And they need our help!

Assisting our senior population in the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County area with their basic ‘needs’. Donated items – such as kitchen items, canned goods and toiletry items – can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem through the end of the month (July 31st).

*You can also make a financial donation online.

Details and a ‘wish list’ can be found at http://www.seniorservicesinc.org

Prayer concern: Singer Tori Kelly is currently hospitalized and receiving treatment for blood clots around vital organs after collapsing at a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night. The former American Idol star was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (in LA) for treatment where physicians found blood clots around her leg and lungs.

*Doctors saying that Tori Kelly’s condition is “really serious” and the 30-year-old actor/singer is “in and out of consciousness.” Please continue to pray for Tori Kelly.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/tori-kelly-hospitalized-blood-clots-after-passing-out-hundreds-online-pray-her

Do you have unused gift cards stuck in a drawer at home?

Nearly half of US adults (47%) have at least one unused gift card, voucher or store credit, according to a survey by bankrate.com. The average value of available gift card money = roughly $187 dollars. The group MOST LIKELY to have unused gift cards = Millennials / ages 27-42 (52%).

https://wtop.com/business-finance/2023/07/nearly-half-of-americans-are-letting-gift-cards-go-unused-report-finds/

Running an errand to the grocery store may soon include renewing a driver’s license? The N.C. DMV is planning to open 10 self-service kiosks by the end of the year in Cumberland, Mecklenburg and Wake counties. If the pilot program goes well, at least 100 DMV kiosks will eventually open statewide.https://journalnow.com/news/local/dmv-kiosks/article_27c7dc78-2830-11ee-a5a5-07bf774c9f22.html#

Helping kids with the ‘tools’ they need for back to school.

‘Stuff the Bus’, the Salvation Army’s school supply drive that helps area students thru their local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs – runs now thru this Friday (July 28).

Drop off locations in Forsyth County include Walmart locations on Peter’s Creek

Parkway, Hanes Mill Road, Kernersville as well as Mocksville!

NOTE: “Stuff the Bus” (literally) at the Walmart location on Peters Creek Parkway

this Wednesday (July 26) from 7am – 7pm.

Details at https://migration.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/stuff-the-bus?random=677

Donate online: https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/campaign/stuff-the-bus-2023/c497544

New low-cost air carrier begins service at PTI. Silver Airways, based in Fort Lauderdale, is now offering daily non-stop flights from PTI to Nashville and PTI to Orlando. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/silver-airways-begins-pti-flight-schedule-tuesday/

Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem.

Fifth Street remains CLOSED between Liberty and Broad streets due to ‘repaving’. A detour will be in place. https://www.cityofws.org/3411/Downtown-Street-Repaving

The Biden Administration has approved over 804,000 borrowers for $39 billion dollars in federal student loans for automatic discharge this summer.

Eligible borrowers will not have to take any action to receive this income-driven repayment (I-D-R) forgiveness. This is for student loan borrowers who have been repaying their loans for 20 years or more?? In North Carolina, nearly 25,000 borrowers will receive I-D-R forgiveness in the coming weeks. Learn more at StudentAid.gov/idr

FOOD 101: No need to refrigerate these items?

Experts agree that potatoes, tomatoes, bananas, garlic and onions are among the items best kept in a cool, dark place…but not the fridge.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/lifestyle/2022/06/17/save-money-groceries-careful-planning-avoid-waste/

Most condiments – including hot sauce, ketchup, mustard and BBQ sauces – don’t need to be stored in the refrigerator. But, keeping sauces at room temperature is inviting the potential growth of bacteria and molds, as these tend to thrive in warm, moist environments. You make the call.

https://www.southernliving.com/food/kitchen-assistant/does-hot-sauce-need-to-be-refrigerated