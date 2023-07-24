What to know about the latest “Barbie” film…

At the Box Office…

#1 “Barbie” and #2 “Oppenheimer” (two polar opposite films) combining to gross the 4th biggest box office weekend of all time?! Both of these movies are definitely NOT for children! Read more… www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/hardcore-propaganda-barbie-movie-excoriated-film-critics-alarming-warning

#3 “Sound of Freedom” has now grossed over $100 million dollars in box office revenue, selling over 8 million tickets. The faith-based film about child trafficking has flipped the script on the traditional Hollywood summer blockbuster formula.

www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/sound-of-freedom-breaks-100m-revenue-milestone

