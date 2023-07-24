WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home What to know about the latest “Barbie” film…

What to know about the latest “Barbie” film…

wbfj-verne
July 24, 2023

At the Box Office…

#1 “Barbie” and #2 “Oppenheimer” (two polar opposite films) combining to gross the 4th biggest box office weekend of all time?!  Both of these movies are definitely NOT for children!  Read more…   www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/hardcore-propaganda-barbie-movie-excoriated-film-critics-alarming-warning

 

#3 “Sound of Freedom has now grossed over $100 million dollars in box office revenue, selling over 8 million tickets. The faith-based film about child trafficking has flipped the script on the traditional Hollywood summer blockbuster formula.

www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/sound-of-freedom-breaks-100m-revenue-milestone

 

 www.boxofficemojo.com/

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
July 24, 2023

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
July 24, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
July 24, 2023

Monday News for July 24, 2023

wbfj-verne
July 24, 2023

“Stuff the Bus” with the Salvation Army

wbfj-verne
July 21, 2023

S@5: July 23, 2023 Salvation Army ‘Stuff the Bus’

wbfj-verne
July 21, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.