Monday News for July 24, 2023

Dog Days of Summer continue: Hot…Hazy…Humid for the work week.

Near 80 degrees for the High Country (Boone + Blowing Rock)

Upper 80s and scattered showers for the beaches.

At the Box Office. #1 “Barbie” and #2 “Oppenheimer” (two polar opposite films) combining to gross the 4th biggest box office weekend of all time?! Both of these movies are definitely NOT for children! Read more on the News Blog… www.boxofficemojo.com/

www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/hardcore-propaganda-barbie-movie-excoriated-film-critics-alarming-warning

#3 “Sound of Freedom” has now grossed over $100 million dollars in box office revenue, selling over 8 million tickets. The faith-based film about child trafficking has flipped the script on the traditional Hollywood summer blockbuster formula.

www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/sound-of-freedom-breaks-100m-revenue-milestone

Helping kids with the ‘tools’ they need for back to school.

‘Stuff the Bus’, the Salvation Army’s school supply drive runs thru Friday (July 28).

“Stuff the Bus” assists area students thru the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs.

Drop off locations in Forsyth County…

Walmart Kernersville (1130 S Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284)

Walmart Peters Creek (3475 Pkwy Village Ct, Winston-Salem, NC 27127)

Walmart Hanes Mill (320 E Hanes Mill Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105)

Plus, the Walmart location in Mocksville (261 Cooper Creek Dr)

“Stuff the Bus” (literally) at the Walmart location on Peters Creek Parkway

this Wednesday (July 26) from 7am – 7pm.

Details at https://migration.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/stuff-the-bus?random=677

Donate online: https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/campaign/stuff-the-bus-2023/c497544

The T. Austin Finch House, one of Thomasville’s most popular venues, has been designated a Local Historic Landmark by the City Council. The Finch House id located at 17 E. Main Street in Thomasville. Source: The Dispatch

Twitter has officially traded its iconic blue bird logo for a black-and-white “X,” marking the latest change to the social media platform since Elon Musk purchased it last year. The new X logo represents “the future state of unlimited interactivity — centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking — creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.” But the little blue bird is cute! https://www.businessinsider.com/history-behind-elon-musk-x-brand-that-may-replace-twitter-2023-7

Rumor has it? Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets has been approved by the NBA’s board of governors, according to ESPN. Jordan’s 13-year stint as majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats comes to an end – with him flipping the franchise he purchased for $275 million for $3 billion dollars. Wow…

https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/38060069/nba-board-governors-approve-sale-hornets-sources-say

Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem.

Starting today (July 24): Fifth Street will be CLOSED due to ‘repaving’ between Liberty and Broad streets. A detour will be in place…

https://www.cityofws.org/3411/Downtown-Street-Repaving