“Stuff the Bus” with the Salvation Army

Helping kids with the ‘tools’ they need for back to school.

The annual school ‘supply drive’ helping area students in need through the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs happening July 24 – 28, 2023 (Monday – Friday).

‘Stuff the Bus’ kickoff at the ‘Madhouse’ Saturday (July 22) at Bowman Gray Stadium. Drop off school supplies at the race track!

“Stuff the Bus” (literally) at the Walmart location on Peters Creek Parkway this Wednesday (July 26) from 7am – 7pm.

Drop off locations in Forsyth County…

Walmart Kernersville (1130 S Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284)

Walmart Peters Creek (3475 Pkwy Village Ct, Winston-Salem, NC 27127)

Walmart Hanes Mill (320 E Hanes Mill Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105)

(320 E Hanes Mill Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105) Also, Walmart Mocksville (261 Cooper Creek Dr, Mocksville, NC 27028)

Details and drop-off locations at https://migration.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/stuff-the-bus?random=677

Donate online… https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/campaign/stuff-the-bus-2023/c497544

*Special thanks to Major Andrew Wiley and Hannah Holcomb with the Salvation Army, serving the Greater Winston-Salem area, for stopping the WBFJ Morning Show (Wally + Verne) on Thursday sharing more about ‘Doing the Most Good’ in our communities through ‘Stuff the Bus’.