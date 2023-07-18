WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Sun@5: July 23, 2023 Salvation Army ‘Stuff the Bus’

Sun@5: July 23, 2023 Salvation Army ‘Stuff the Bus’

wbfj-verne
July 18, 2023

“Stuff the Bus” with the Salvation Army

The annual school ‘supply drive’ helping area students in need through the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs happening July 24 – 28, 2023 (Monday – Friday).

Major Andrew Wiley and Hannah Holcomb with the Salvation Army, serving the Greater Winston-Salem area, share with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about ‘Doing the Most Good’ through ‘Stuff the Bus’.

 

Helping kids with the ‘tools’ they need for back to school.  School supplies needed?  Drop-off locations?  Testimonials of God’s provision and lives changed through the work of the Salvation Army.  Learn more: www.SalvationArmyWS.org

Donate now: https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/campaign/stuff-the-bus-2023/c497544

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 23, 2023)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
July 18, 2023

Tuesday News for July 18, 2023

wbfj-verne
July 18, 2023

1 in 5 Americans attend church ‘less often’…

wbfj-verne
July 18, 2023

Co-founder of Salem Media Group passes at 86

wbfj-verne
July 18, 2023

Clark Howard: Never finance a car for more than 42 months

wbfj-verne
July 18, 2023

Senior Services celebrating Christmas in July

wbfj-verne
July 18, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.