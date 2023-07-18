Sun@5: July 23, 2023 Salvation Army ‘Stuff the Bus’

“Stuff the Bus” with the Salvation Army

The annual school ‘supply drive’ helping area students in need through the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs happening July 24 – 28, 2023 (Monday – Friday).

Major Andrew Wiley and Hannah Holcomb with the Salvation Army, serving the Greater Winston-Salem area, share with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about ‘Doing the Most Good’ through ‘Stuff the Bus’.

Helping kids with the ‘tools’ they need for back to school. School supplies needed? Drop-off locations? Testimonials of God’s provision and lives changed through the work of the Salvation Army. Learn more: www.SalvationArmyWS.org

Donate now: https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/campaign/stuff-the-bus-2023/c497544

