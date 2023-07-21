Friday News for July 21, 2023

It’s ‘WATERMELON DAY’ at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market (10-2pm) off Sandy Ridge Road (Colfax). Celebrating ‘peak’ watermelon season in North Carolina (and the Triad)!

Breaking News: Legendary crooner Tony Bennett, best known for singing “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” passed away this morning. Bennett was 96.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/21/entertainment/tony-bennett-dead-at-96/index.html

BTW: Tony Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016 – but kept performing for several more years! https://www.aarp.org/entertainment/celebrities/info-2021/tony-bennett-alzheimers.html#

Bring a resume! Bring a yard chair!

The City of Winston-Salem is hosting a ‘COMMUNITY HIRING EVENT’ this Saturday (11am – 3pm) @ BAILEY PARK in downtown Winston-Salem.

*Enjoy food trucks, vendors, games, music, and fun!

Bring your family & friends to enjoy the fun. Blankets/folding chairs are welcome.

NOTE: This is a community event to learn more about job opportunities with the City of Winston-Salem. Recruiting teams from The Resource, City of WS, and Winston-Salem Fire & Police Departments will be on hand.

https://theresource.lpages.co/city-of-ws-hiring-event/

Interested in volunteering for the upcoming Candle Tea at Old Salem?

The first of THREE workshops will be this Sunday afternoon (July 23) from 2-4pm at the Single Brothers House at Old Salem (in Winston-Salem).

The upcoming New Volunteer Orientation Workshops will cover…

Info about the annual Candle Tea. Learn what it’s all about. Costuming, parking, how to sign up for shifts, the jobs in each room, and more. You’ll leave with a good understanding of how the Tea works and becoming a volunteer.

*Additional workshops will be held Sept 10 and Oct 15.

https://www.homemoravian.org/who-we/ministry/adult-ministry/womens-fellowship/candletea/

‘Stuff the Bus’ -The Salvation Army’s school supplies collection event begins this Monday and runs through next Frday (July 24 – 28).

The official kickoff of Stuff the Bus will be at the ‘Madhouse’ at Bowman Gray Stadium this Saturday evening (July 22). Drop off school supplies at the race track!

“Stuff the Bus” assists area students thru the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs.

Details at https://migration.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/stuff-the-bus?random=677

Donate online: https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/campaign/stuff-the-bus-2023/c497544

Traffic Alert: Traffic shifts on both Highway 52 AND I-74 (311) plus a ramp closure on I-40 happening this weekend (starting Friday night?) as work continues on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway. Learn more at www.journalnow.com

https://journalnow.com/news/local/beltway-work-brings-lane-and-ramp-changes/articley

Have a Christmas Tree Shops gift card?

The company will honor them thru TODAY (Friday, July 20).

NOTE: ALL Christmas Tree Shops are CLOSING by the end of August –

including the location on Bridford Parkway in Greensboro. All sales are final.

https://thekrazycouponlady.com/tips/store-hacks/christmas-tree-shops-bankruptcy

Lifeway Christian Resources is discontinuing its music website that provides sheet music, instrumental charts, choral arrangements, demos, and other resources for worship services. Church leaders will have until Sept. 30 to download all content in their www.lifewayworship.com account before it shuts down.

*Back in 2019, Lifeway closed most of its brick and mortar Christian bookstores.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/end-era-these-christian-universities-bookstores-and-music-resources-just-shut-down?

Senior Services is celebrating Christmas in July? And they need our help!

Assisting our senior population in the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County area with the basic ‘needs’ of life such as kitchen items, canned goods and toiletry items.

Donated items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations

as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem through July 31.

*You can also make a financial donation online.

Details and a ‘wish list’ can be found at http://www.seniorservicesinc.org

July is the ‘purr-fect’ time to adopt a new furry friend.

The Forsyth Humane Society is lowering adoption fees to only $25 dollars through the end of the month. https://www.facebook.com/ForsythHumaneSociety