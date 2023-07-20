Thursday News for July 20, 2023

Increasing clouds this afternoon. A break in the heat for the weekend!

Recovery and clean up continues down East. A powerful EF-3 tornado touched down around lunchtime near Rocky Mount on Wednesday. At least 3 people were injured. Numerous buildings were damaged, including a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant (where medications are produced). *National Weather Service officials confirmed that the tornado produced winds up to 150 mph.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2023/07/19/live-updates–tornado-hitting-n-c—causing-damage

Two Triad movie theaters have a new corporate owner as of Wednesday. Santikos Theaters, based in San Antonio, acquired Southern Theater’s 17 theaters, including the Grand Theatre 18 in Winston-Salem and AmStar Cinemas’ locations at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro and Mooresville.https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/grand-theatres-santikos-theaters/article

Lifeway Christian Resources is discontinuing its music website that provides sheet music, instrumental charts, choral arrangements, demos, and other resources for worship services. Church leaders will have until Sept. 30 to download all content in their www.lifewayworship.com account before it shuts down.

*Back in 2019, Lifeway closed most of its brick and mortar Christian bookstores.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/end-era-these-christian-universities-bookstores-and-music-resources-just-shut-down?

July is the ‘purr-fect’ time to adopt a new furry friend.

The Forsyth Humane Society is lowering adoption fees to only $25 dollars through the end of the month. https://www.facebook.com/ForsythHumaneSociety

Interesting fact: An impressive 80% of the population has considered writing a book, and each year in the U.S. at least 500,000 new titles are published.

*Special thanks to Major Andrew Wiley and Hannah Holcomb with the Salvation Army, serving the Greater Winston-Salem area, for stopping the WBFJ Morning Show today sharing more about the Salvation Army’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive!

“Stuff the Bus” assists area students in need through the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs. Collection week for school supplies happens all next week July 24 – 28, 2023 (Monday – Friday).

Drop off locations in Forsyth County…

Walmart Kernersville (1130 S Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284)

Walmart Peters Creek (3475 Pkwy Village Ct, Winston-Salem, NC 27127)

Walmart Hanes Mill (320 E Hanes Mill Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105)

Also, the Walmart Mocksville (261 Cooper Creek Dr)

‘Stuff the Bus’ kickoff at the ‘Madhouse’ this Saturday evening (July 22)

at Bowman Gray Stadium. Drop off school supplies at the race track!

“Stuff the Bus” (literally) at the Walmart location on Peters Creek Parkway

this Wednesday (July 26) from 7am – 7pm.

Helping kids with the ‘tools’ they need for back to school.

Details and drop-off locations at https://migration.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/stuff-the-bus?random=677

Donate online: https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/campaign/stuff-the-bus-2023/c497544

Update: Anchor Ridge – an outreach ministry based in North Wilkesboro – is planning to acquire 45+ acres in Wilkes County to expand their operation and serve more families than ever! The news comes on the heels of a partnership with Convoy of Hope.

‘Anchor Ridge’ seeks to meet the physical and spiritual needs of ‘impoverished families’ living in the mountains of North Carolina (as well as the mountain communities of Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee). Anchor Ridge has been serving those in need – showing them the love of Jesus Christ – over the last 10 years! Anchor Ridge is a past WBFJ Ministry of the Month.

Source: Anchor Ridge Facebook page

Going back to the basics? As ‘remote workers’ come back into the office, some for the first time, more than 60% of companies nationwide ‘are giving or plan to give’ their employees etiquette classes, according to a new survey by www.ResumeBuilder.com.

“One of the top things Generation Z wants is guidance. They want feedback about what’s appropriate and not appropriate,” according to a recent report by Robert Half (a professional recruitment company) on the multi-generational workforce.

BTW: Some of the office etiquette faux pas’ include walking barefoot around the office, making ‘loud noises’ while sitting next to each other, and microwaving fish – a timeless office no-no. https://www.marketwatch.com/story/some-employers-mandate-etiquette-classes-as-returning-office-workers-walk-barefoot-burp-loudly-and-microwave-fish-62382592

Senior Services is celebrating Christmas in July.

Assisting our senior population in the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County area with the basic ‘needs’ of life such as kitchen items, canned goods and toiletry items.

Donated items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations

as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem through July 31.

*You can also make a financial donation online at http://www.seniorservicesinc.org

Have a Christmas Tree Shops gift card?

The company will honor them thru this FRIDAY (July 20).

NOTE: ALL Christmas Tree Shops are CLOSING by the end of August – including the location on Bridford Parkway in Greensboro. All sales are final.

https://thekrazycouponlady.com/tips/store-hacks/christmas-tree-shops-bankruptcy

UPDATE: FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS for Stu Epperson, Sr…

Celebration of Life Service will be this Friday, July 21 at 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church on Peace Haven Road in Winston-Salem, NC. Visitation with the family at 1pm.

A graveside celebration is set for this Saturday (July 22) at 10:30 a.m. at Unity Presbyterian Church in Ararat, VA.

*In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Delmarva Educational Association.

https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/winstonsalem/name/stuart-epperson-obituary?id=52491358&fhid=30555

Stu Epperson, Sr, co-founder and chairman of Salem Media Group, passed away early Monday morning (July 17). Big Stu was 86 years young.

Praying for the Epperson family during this difficult time…