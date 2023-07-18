WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Co-founder of Salem Media Group passes at 86

Co-founder of Salem Media Group passes at 86

wbfj-verne
July 18, 2023

Stu Epperson, Sr, co-founder and chairman of Salem Communications (now Salem Media Group), passed away early Monday morning (July 17).  Big Stu was 86 years young. 

Praying for the Epperson family…

Learn more about the life and legacy of Stu, Sr… https://www.insideradio.com/free/rip-salem-co-founder-stuart-epperson-another-great-loss-in-broadcasting-industry/article

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
July 18, 2023

Sun@5: July 23, 2023 Salvation Army ‘Stuff the Bus’

wbfj-verne
July 18, 2023

Tuesday News for July 18, 2023

wbfj-verne
July 18, 2023

1 in 5 Americans attend church ‘less often’…

wbfj-verne
July 18, 2023

Clark Howard: Never finance a car for more than 42 months

wbfj-verne
July 18, 2023

Senior Services celebrating Christmas in July

wbfj-verne
July 18, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.