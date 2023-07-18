Co-founder of Salem Media Group passes at 86
Stu Epperson, Sr, co-founder and chairman of Salem Communications (now Salem Media Group), passed away early Monday morning (July 17). Big Stu was 86 years young.
Praying for the Epperson family…
Learn more about the life and legacy of Stu, Sr… https://www.insideradio.com/free/rip-salem-co-founder-stuart-epperson-another-great-loss-in-broadcasting-industry/article
