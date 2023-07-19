As I considered what to write for this Wednesday WORD, I decided to take a look through Times Past. Knowing a bit about History, I wasn’t surprised to see how many accounts had to do with War or other types of Battles. Mankind has been fighting each other for as long as we can remember, and History is just Proof of this fact.

But what I want you to consider on this July 19th, 2023, is the Battle – or frankly – WAR – that is taking place in the realm of the Spirit. I Peter 5:8 says –

8) Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour…

Oh, if we could see into the Very Real Realm of the Spirit, and Witness with our own eyes the ongoing battle of the darkness of the devil fighting against the Glorious Light of our Matchless LORD! What do you think you might see? Well, One thing I can Promise you that you would see is what the Prophet Elisha had to say to the Very Scared Young Man on the morning he saw the enemy surrounding them…

II Kings 6:16 – “Fear not: for they that be with us are more than they that be with them.”

That “MORE” is, in reality, “FAR MORE” – as the original Hebrew points out, it is…

“Abundant, Exceedingly, Plenteous, Multitude”… or in other words… “They that be with US, are So Vast in Number that they can’t even be Counted!” And THAT, My Friend, is what I want You to Remember on THIS Day… and EVERY Day! SELAH!