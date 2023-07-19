Wednesday News for July 19, 2023

‘Poor Air Quality’ is still a problem this morning. Things should improve this afternoon…

The odds of winning last night’s Mega Millions jackpot were 1 in 302 million.

Today is national HOT DOG Day

Free hot dogs at Love’s Travel Stops. Hotdog deals at 7-Eleven and Sonic today!

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2023/07/18/national-hot-dog-day-free-discounted-hot-dogs/70425472007/

According to a recent survey, mustard is overwhelmingly the most popular hot dog topping among Americans (68%), followed by ketchup (61%) and mayonnaise (19%). *On-going question: Is the Hot Dog…a ‘sandwich’ or not?

Headline of the Day: “Restaurants can now ‘legally’ use the phrase ‘Taco Tuesday’”

Taco John’s, the regional chain that ‘owned the trademarked phrase “Taco Tuesday” announced Tuesday (ironic) that it’s ending its legal fight – against Taco Bell – to keep the phrase. https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/18/business/taco-tuesday-lawsuit-ends/index.html

General RV Center plans to open a location in Salisbury.

The company plans to break ground in mid-August. The location, its first in North Carolina, is expected to open in the fall of 2024. General RV Center plans to hire more than 150 full-time employees. https://sgbonline.com/general-rv-center-adds-first-north-carolina-dealership/

America ranks 3rd in the world for having the most orphaned children, according to World Population Review. Almost 400,000 of them live in foster care – and less than half are adopted each year. But some church congregations are stepping up…

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/should-every-church-do-yes-ohio-church-seeks-close-gap-foster-care-ministries

An Iowa judge has temporarily blocked a new law banning abortions after a unborn baby’s heartbeat is detected, meaning abortion is once again legal in Iowa again for up to 20 weeks – while a court challenge plays out.

Russia is suspending an agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain.

A move that threatens the global food supply.

Stat of the Day (Clark Howard)

$12.7 billion: Total sales by Amazon during its two-day “Prime Day” event last week. That’s up 6.1% from last year and represents the biggest total ever. Amazon sold more than 375 million items during the two-day extravaganza.

It’s soooo HOT in Texas. This Grandma went viral for baking bread in her mailbox. Really? Roberta Wright, who lives in the Houston area, shared photos of herself pulling a delicious-looking loaf of bread from her mailbox.

The post went viral with people using it as “proof” of just how hot it is in Texas.

But you can’t believe all that you see on social media.

Fact: It’s very hot in Texas.

Fiction: It’s so hot in Texas that you can bake bread in your mailbox.

https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2023/07/17/did-this-texas-grandmother-really-bake-bread-in-her-mailbox/

Senior Services is celebrating Christmas in July? And they need our help!

Assisting our senior population in the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County area with the basic ‘needs’ of life such as kitchen items, canned goods and toiletry items.

Donated items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations

as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem through July 31.

*You can also make a financial donation online.

Details and a ‘wish list’ can be found at http://www.seniorservicesinc.org

Have a Christmas Tree Shops gift card?

The company will honor them thru this FRIDAY (July 20).

Christmas Tree Shops are closing.

All Christmas Tree Shops are CLOSING by the end of August – including the location on Bridford Parkway in Greensboro. All sales are final.

BTW: Christmas Tree Shops first started on Cape Cod in the 1950s.

Bed Bath & Beyond sold Christmas Tree Shops in 2020.

https://thekrazycouponlady.com/tips/store-hacks/christmas-tree-shops-bankruptcy

July is the ‘purr-fect’ time to adopt a new furry friend.

The Forsyth Humane Society is lowering adoption fees to only $25 dollars through the end of the month. https://www.facebook.com/ForsythHumaneSociety

NEW: Former President Donald Trump says he received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith letting him know he’s a target in the federal investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, indicating Trump could soon face his third criminal indictment. Meanwhile, Michigan’s attorney general has charged 16 pro-Trump “false electors” for their alleged involvement in a scheme to overturn the election results.

The Guilford County Schools Board voted Tuesday to close down two of its schools – the Middle College at Bennett and Peeler Open Elementary – effective immediately.

Peeler Open Elementary has been inactive as a school for several years due to tornado damage and a fire. The closure of Bennett Middle College is due to enrollment numbers going down in recent years, with zero students in attendance last school year… www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/gcs-board-votes-to-close-two-schools-bennett-middle-college-peeler-open-elementary/

UPDATE: FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS for Stu Epperson, Sr…

Celebration of Life Service will be this Friday, July 21 at 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church on Peace Haven Road in Winston-Salem, NC. Visitation with the family at 1pm.

A graveside celebration is set for this Saturday (July 22) at 10:30 a.m. at Unity Presbyterian Church in Ararat, VA.

*In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Delmarva Educational Association.

https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/winstonsalem/name/stuart-epperson-obituary?id=52491358&fhid=30555

Stu Epperson, Sr, co-founder and chairman of Salem Media Group, passed away early Monday morning (July 17). Big Stu was 86 years young. Praying for the Epperson family during this difficult time…