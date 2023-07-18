Tuesday News for July 18, 2023

Code Orange Air Quality Action Day (again)

Sensitive Groups: People with heart or lung disease, older adults and young children should reduce your time outside today. www.airnow.gov/?city=Winston-Salem&state=NC&country=USA

Summer Safety Tips

Keep hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids (water is BEST)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Paw alert: Keep pets off of ‘hot surfaces’ during extreme heat

In an effort to increase safety for patients, visitors and medical staff, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is installing walk-through metal detectors at emergency departments across their healthcare network.

NOTE: Violence against health care workers is a growing problem. Workplace violence is a recognized hazard in health care, according to the US Department of Labor.

Show creators of The Chosen will continue shooting Season 4 this week after production was halted due to the ongoing Hollywood writers and actors strike. *The hit show’s director Dallas Jenkins said the Screen Actors Guild granted The Chosen “an exemption” that allows the cast to continue shooting despite the strike. Source: CBN News

Jobs: WS/FC schools job postings online at https://wsfcs.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx

NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr. and Joe Gibbs racing getting that emotional win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Monday. *The taste of victory? Well, that 20-pound lobster that traditionally goes to the winner. www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/motor/martin-truex-jr-wins-at-new-hampshire-motor-speedway-for-1st-time-in-30-races/83

Senior Services is celebrating Christmas in July? And they need our help!

Assisting our senior population in the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County area with the basic ‘needs’ of life such as kitchen items, canned goods and toiletry items.

Donated items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations

as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem through July 31.

*You can also make a financial donation online.

Details and a ‘wish list’ can be found at http://www.seniorservicesinc.org

Recently, the Yadkin Riverkeeper organization installed a litter collection device called a “Trash Trout” in the waters of Silas Creek at Reynolda Village. Installation of 15 Trash Trouts throughout the basin will reduce litter entering the Yadkin River and make clean-up and trash removal easier. Local partners include: Wake Forest University and Asheville GreenWorks. *The Yadkin River provides drinking water for over 1 million residents in the Piedmont region. https://www.facebook.com/yadkinriverkeeper

Traffic Update in Mocksville: The Wilkesboro Street ‘roundabout project’ is taking longer than expected. Expect detours along Wilkesboro Street in Mocksville for at least two more months due to a ‘parts delay’.

The project was to be completed by the end of August.

CBL, contractors with the N.C. Department of Transportation on the installation of a roundabout at the intersection with Yadkinville Road, Meroney Street and Mumford Drive, cited delays in replacing underground utility lines.

Read more at: https://www.ourdavie.com/2023/07/17/detour-wilkesboro-st-roundabout-taking-longer-than-expected

Dog Days of Summer continue (thru August 11).

https://www.almanac.com/content/what-are-dog-days-summer

Protect your skin while outside this summer (and pre-summer)

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

EWG Healthy Living App. Find out more about a cool APP that compares sunscreens (and much more) Source: Environmental Working Group https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

CDC: Summertime Food Safety

Always refrigerate (or freeze) leftovers within 2 hours of cooking.

Eat refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days. When in doubt, throw them out.

https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/communication/bbq-iq.html

July is the ‘purr-fect’ time to adopt a new furry friend.

The Forsyth Humane Society is lowering adoption fees to only $25 dollars through the end of the month. https://www.facebook.com/ForsythHumaneSociety

Christmas Tree Shops are closing.

All Christmas Tree Shops are CLOSING by the end of August – including the location on Bridford Parkway in Greensboro. All sales are final.

And if you have a Christmas Tree Shops gift card, they will be honored through July 20th. BTW: Christmas Tree Shops first started on Cape Cod in the 1950s.

Bed Bath & Beyond sold Christmas Tree Shops in 2020.

https://thekrazycouponlady.com/tips/store-hacks/christmas-tree-shops-bankruptcy

Police are investigating two deadly shootings in Winston-Salem.

Both of these shootings happened within a few hours of each other. The first around 7pm along North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Monday. The second shooting happened around midnight on Mock Street. *There have been 31 homicides in Winston-Salem so far in 2023. SOURCE: Winston Salem Journal

Notable (local) passings…

Longtime Mayor of King Jack Warren passed away on Sunday. Warren was 81.

The Stokes News reporting that Warren is the longest actively serving mayor in North Carolina – serving for 24 years. Back in 2022, Mayor Warren received the prestigious the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest award presented by the Governor of North Carolina. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday (Slate Funeral Home).

https://www.thestokesnews.com/news/39115/kings-mayor-warren-dies

Stu Epperson, Sr, co-founder and chairman of Salem Communications

(now Salem Media Group), passed away early Monday morning (July 17).

Big Stu was 86 years young. Praying for the Epperson family…

https://www.insideradio.com/free/rip-salem-co-founder-stuart-epperson-another-great-loss-in-broadcasting-industry/article