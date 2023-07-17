WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home 1 in 5 Americans attend church ‘less often’…

1 in 5 Americans attend church ‘less often’…

wbfj-verne
July 17, 2023

1-in-5 Americans say that they attend church ‘in person’ less often than before the pandemic.  SOURCE: The PEW Research Center

Yet, there is still a moving of the Holy Spirit. “I’ve seen more and more young people make professions of faith for Jesus in the last 3 years than in my previous almost 20 years of ministry.”

Shane Pruitt, national Next Gen director with the North American Mission Board 

Read more:  https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/little-taste-heaven-thousands-genzers-worship-give-hearts-christ-summer-camps?

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
July 17, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
July 17, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
July 17, 2023

Clark Howard: Never finance a car for more than 42 months

wbfj-verne
July 17, 2023

Study: Eye sight and dementia connection?

wbfj-verne
July 17, 2023

Monday News for July 17, 2023

wbfj-verne
July 17, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.