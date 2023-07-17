1 in 5 Americans attend church ‘less often’…

1-in-5 Americans say that they attend church ‘in person’ less often than before the pandemic. SOURCE: The PEW Research Center

Yet, there is still a moving of the Holy Spirit. “I’ve seen more and more young people make professions of faith for Jesus in the last 3 years than in my previous almost 20 years of ministry.”

–Shane Pruitt, national Next Gen director with the North American Mission Board

Read more: https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/little-taste-heaven-thousands-genzers-worship-give-hearts-christ-summer-camps?