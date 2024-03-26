Tuesday News for March 26, 2024

Showers overnight into Wednesday.

Easter weekend forecast: Sunny with above normal temperatures in the 70s for Saturday + Sunday! *Easter Sunrise at 7:07am = Clear and cool…50 degrees

Passion Week Timeline – Today our journey takes us back to the Temple in Jerusalem and then to the Mount of Olives. Judas Agrees to Betray Jesus.

Jesus answered the crowd, “The light will be with you for a little while. Walk while you have light so that darkness won’t defeat you. Those who walk in the dark don’t know where they’re going.” John 12:35 GW

From the Last Supper to the Crucifixion to Resurrection Sunday, check out the daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples during Passion Week on Facebook and our WBFJ News Blog

TREE and GRASS pollen levels are still elevated. Tree pollen HIGH. Grass pollen MODERATE. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Breaking News: Rescue crews in Baltimore continue their “active search and rescue” after a container ship struck Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore overnight (1:27am).

Update: Two people have been ‘saved’ from the water so far (as of 9am).

Maryland’s Governor has declared a state of emergency.

BTW: The 1.6-mile-long, four-lane ‘Key Bridge’ spans across the Potomac River and connects Rosslyn in Arlington, Virginia and the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC. https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/baltimore-bridge-collapse-03-26-24-intl-hnk/index.html

Alamance County: Clean-up continues after a crash earlier this morning along I-40 WB at Exit 145 near Burlington. A big rig was traveling in the East bound lane and flipped into the West bound lane of I-40. The driver of the tractor-trailer was airlifted to UNC Hospital.

www.wxii12.com/article/dairy-truck-crashes-into-median-on-i-40-in-alamance-county-driver-seriously-injured/60304390

Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe water park in Greensboro is hiring for the summer!

JOB FAIR happening later today (March 26) from 4 – 7pm at their location.

Lifeguards, food and beverage, cooks, servers, custodians, ride attendants, etc.

(Lifeguard positions will receive paid training and on-site certification).

The water park is set to open their 40th season on May 25.

https://www.emeraldpointe.com/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, March 26, 2024

High Point University (Slane Center) = 9am – 8pm

Anderson Center (WSSU) in Winston-Salem = 11am – 3pm

Covenant Church (Skeet Club Road) High Point = 1:30 – 6pm

Stokesdale UMC = 2pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Whataburger could soon open its first location in Charlotte.

Whataburger has been wildly popular in Texas since opening in 1950 and has expanded to several other states outside of Texas. There is one secret ingredient- mustard!

Yep. When you order a burger from Whataburger they put mustard on it.

BTW: The restaurant is unrelated to the local chain of What-A-Burger restaurants found in Concord, Kannapolis, and Mooresville.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/whataburger-charlotte-plans-approved/275-96e4cbfb-6587-4b45-bb7a-c9bf2ff7ac0e

STEM-related scholarships. Cypress Creek Renewables will award $1,000 scholarships to five graduating seniors attending schools in Davidson County for tuition, housing, or books and materials at an accredited university or college.

The deadline to apply is next Monday, April 1.

More information at ccrenew.com/scholarships.

www.the-dispatch.com/news/education/davidson-county-students-eligible-for-renewable-energy-scholarships/article

FREE MULCH: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities

Free leaf mulch pickup for Forsyth County homeowners will be available on a first-come, first-served basis

*March 29 (Fri) March 30 (Sat)…April 6 and 13 (both Saturdays) from 8am – 3pm.

Location: The Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility in Rural Hall.

The mulch will be loaded into your vehicle by utilities division employees. If your vehicle doesn’t have a tarp or cover, you will not be able to get any mulch.

*For more information, go to cityofws.org/leafmulch

President Biden and Vice President Harris will appear together in Raleigh later today.