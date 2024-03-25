Monday News for March 25, 2024

Today is Pecan day. The state that produces the post pecans – Georgia.

Tree pollen HIGH range. Grass pollen MODERATE range for Monday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Passion Week Timeline 2024

Monday: ‘Jesus curses the fig tree and clears the Temple’ Matthew 21:12-22

From Palm Sunday to the Last Supper to the Crucifixion to Resurrection Sunday.

Check out the daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples during Passion Week on Facebook and our News Blog

American Red Cross: Local blood drives (March 22 – March 31, 2024)

Monday, March 25, 2024

Atrium Windows in Welcome (across from Sheetz) = 8am – noon

New Vision Fellowship in Madison = 3pm – 7:30pm

Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church (Marion Street) = noon – 4:30pm

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Anderson Center (WSSU) in Winston-Salem = 11am – 3pm

Covenant Church (Skeet Club Road) High Point = 1:30 – 6pm

High Point University (Slane Center) = 9am – 8pm

Stokesdale UMC = 2pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Wild weather over the weekend.

Record snowfall in Minneapolis? Millions of people are under winter weather alerts today across the Central Plains and the Midwest as a powerful storm threatens. Blizzard warnings currently extend from northern Colorado and Kansas into parts of Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

“Let’s dance!” Kevin Bacon says he’ll attend ‘Footloose’ high school’s final prom.

Utah’s Payson High School, where the iconic movie “Footloose” was filmed, is set to relocate in a few months. Students were overjoyed to learn that the movie’s star Kevin Bacon plans to join them at the school’s final prom.

BTW: “Footloose” was released in 1984 and starred Kevin Bacon as a teenager who moves to a small town that forbids dancing. The movie builds toward a Prom scene- thanks to the iconic Kenny Loggins song and actors – still resonates some 40 years later!

https://people.com/kevin-bacon-returning-to-high-school-where-footloose-was-filmed-for-prom-8613199

FINAL DAY OF VOTING: CHEERWINE FESTIVAL T-SHIRT CONTEST

Check out some amazing designs created (and submitted) by North and South Carolina high school students for the 2024 Cheerwine Festival Official T-shirt design.

Vote (once) for your favorite at the News Blog.

Winner and runner ups will be announced mid-April. https://cheerwine.com/festival-contest/

*The 2024 Cheerwine Festival will be May 18 (noon till 10pm) in Salisbury

At the Box Office: All movie sequels in the Top 3

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (Sony) took #1 with $45 million first weekend followed by “Dune: Part Two” and “Kung Fu Panda 4”. https://www.indiewire.com/news/box-office/no-sequel-problem-ghostbusters-frozen-empire-dune-kung-fu-panda-1234967380/

“Positive and reassuring” More middle-aged people are getting cancer but there are fewer ‘deaths’ – thanks to improved detection and better treatment. That’s good news for those aged 35 to 69, according to cancer experts in the British Medical Journal. CNN

Press release from Kensington Palace thanking the public for their tremendous support over the weekend after Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced Friday that she has cancer. The royal family, however, is not expected to reveal any further medical details such as the type of cancer or what stage it is. CNN

A family of 4 was displaced Sunday afternoon after a lithium battery sparked a fire at their house in The Oaks At Fallon Park neighborhood of Raleigh.

The fire began with a lithium battery in a bicycle in the garage area of the home.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/raleigh/north-carolina-family-of-4-displaced-after-lithium-battery-sparks-house-fire/

Breaking News: Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down, part of a shakeup after 737 Max problems. In January, an Alaska Airlines 737 Max had an in-flight door plug blowout. https://www.npr.org/2024/03/25/1240652652/boeing-ceo-dave-calhoun-steps-down-737-max-investigations

$800 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs

If the prize is won today (March 25), it would be the sixth-largest in the game’s history.

March Madness: Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament

SWEET 16. UNC plays this Thursday. Duke, NC State play this Friday.

NIT: Wake Forest losing to Georgia on Sunday.

“Untamed nature”

Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge, located in the Outer Banks between Rodanthe and Nags Head, has been voted one of the Top 10 Best National Wildlife Refuge (areas) in the US! *According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there are over 370 species of birds that can be seen at Pea Island. USA Today’s lifestyle and travel vertical Reader’s Poll https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina-wildlife-refuge-voted-one-of-the-best-in-the-u-s/

FREE MULCH: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities

Free leaf mulch pickup for Forsyth County homeowners will be available on a first-come, first-served basis

*March 29 (Fri) March 30 (Sat)…April 6 and 13 (both Saturdays) from 8am – 3pm.

Location: The Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility in Rural Hall.

The mulch will be loaded into your vehicle by utilities division employees. If your vehicle doesn’t have a tarp or cover, you will not be able to get any mulch.

*For more information, go to cityofws.org/leafmulch