S@5: Happy Camper Week 2024 (re-visited)

wbfj-verne
March 20, 2024

Happy Camper Week 2024 

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 24, 2024), Verne and Wally will highlight several ‘local Christian camps’ that were featured this past week on the WBFJ Morning Show.

Representatives from each camp will explain what makes their individual camp unique. Their ‘themes’ for the summer. Plus, any needs and prayer points as summer camp approaches!

 

Camp Caraway and Camp Mundo Vista in Sophia  http://www.caraway.org/

*Mark Moore

 

Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons  https://www.campmerriwood.net/

*Terry Covington

 

Victory Mountain Camp in Sophia  https://victorymountaincamp.com/

         *Landon Davis      

 

Mount Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro https://www.mtshepherd.org/

*Christina Gibbs

 

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes county https://www.camphanes.org/                                                               *Amelia Johnson

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 24, 2024)

 

