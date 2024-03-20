S@5: Happy Camper Week 2024 (re-visited)

Happy Camper Week 2024

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 24, 2024), Verne and Wally will highlight several ‘local Christian camps’ that were featured this past week on the WBFJ Morning Show.

Representatives from each camp will explain what makes their individual camp unique. Their ‘themes’ for the summer. Plus, any needs and prayer points as summer camp approaches!

Camp Caraway and Camp Mundo Vista in Sophia http://www.caraway.org/

*Mark Moore

Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons https://www.campmerriwood.net/

*Terry Covington

Victory Mountain Camp in Sophia https://victorymountaincamp.com/

*Landon Davis

Mount Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro https://www.mtshepherd.org/

*Christina Gibbs

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes county https://www.camphanes.org/ *Amelia Johnson

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 24, 2024)