Consumer Reports: Warning on specific video doorbells

March 22, 2024

Consumer Warning

If you have a video doorbell that uses the mobile app Aiwit, Consumer Reports recommends you disconnect it from your home WIFI and remove it from your door. After extensive security tests, Consumer Reports warning of several video doorbells that have serious security flaws that could make users vulnerable to a security breach. The devices CR tested are sold under the brand names Eken and Tuck, but we found the doorbells sold under many other brand names, including Fishbot, Rakeblue, Andoe, Luckwolf, and more.

Check out more details…https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/doorbell-cameras-the-models-apps-that-can-be-hacked-easier-than-others-consumer-reports-tested-found-aiwit-app-allows-others-to-see-your-camera/83

