Friday News for March 22, 2024

Big announcement from the Mad House. NASCAR will take over racing operations at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem. For 75 years Bowman Gray Stadium’s historic racing series has been owned and managed by the Hawkins family.The Bowman Gray racing season begins April 20.https://journalnow.com/news/local/nascar-takes-over-lease-for-racing-operations-at-bowman-gray/article

Reddit is finally going public. It has been years since a social media company debuted on the New York Stock Exchange. https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/20/tech/reddit-ipo-nyse-debut/index.html

Stocks closed at all-time highs mid-week after the Federal Reserve held its key interest rate steady for the fifth consecutive meeting. Rate cuts are expected later in the year.

March Madness: Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament

No. 14 seed Oakland stunned No. 3 seed Kentucky last night.

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies advance to the second round for the first time in history.

Thursday: North Carolina + NC State advance to play on Saturday.

Friday games: Clemson vs New Mexico (3:10pm)… Duke vs Vermont (7:10pm)

NIT: *Wake Forest vs Georgia this Sunday (March 24) at 4pm in Winston-Salem.

Happy Camper Week on WBFJ

(Friday) YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes county Details at www.camphanes.org/

Thanks to Amelia Johnson for sharing more about the “400 Acre Memory Maker”.

*Come visit YMCA Camp Hanes during their Open House this Sunday afternoon (March 24) from 2-4pm. Tour the camp, ask some questions and eat a s’more!

*Details about area summer camps highlighted this week on the WBFJ Morning Show on our News Blog at wbfj.fm. Also, this weekend on Sunday @ 5 !

Consumer Warning: If you have a video doorbell that uses the mobile app Aiwit, Consumer Reports recommends you disconnect it from your home WIFI and remove it from your door. After extensive security tests, Consumer Reports warning of several video doorbells that have serious security flaws that could make users vulnerable to a security breach. The devices CR tested are sold under the brand names Eken and Tuck, but we found the doorbells sold under many other brand names, including Fishbot, Rakeblue, Andoe, Luckwolf, and more. Check out the News blog for more details…

FORSYTH CREEK WEEK (now through Sunday, March 24)

Pill Drops across Winston-Salem (8am – 4:30pm) through SUN (March 22- 24)

Public Safety Center (Lobby) N Cherry Street. Also, North Pointe Blvd, Waughtown Street and Winterhaven Lane district police offices

*Most Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE. www.forsythcreekweek.org/

Hands-on learning opportunities. Family friendly learning.