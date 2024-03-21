Thursday News for March 21, 2024

Expect elevated levels of TREE and GRASS pollen through Friday. Tree pollen in the HIGH range TODAY… https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Thursday, (March 21) at the Benton Convention Center downtown Winston-Salem = noon – 4pm hosted by Top Ladies of Distinction (Winston-Salem Chapter) https://www.facebook.com/tlodws/

Update: Area hospitals (including Novant Health and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health) have lifted their ‘visitor restrictions’. Masks will be optional for visitors (in most situations) at area hospitals.

AHWFB: www.wakehealth.edu/patient-and-family-resources/preparing-for-your-visit/visitor-guidelines.

Novant Health hospitals lift visitor restrictions

FORSYTH CREEK WEEK (now through Sunday, March 24)

Pill Drops across Winston-Salem (8am – 4:30pm) Today thru SUN (March 20- 24)

Public Safety Center (Lobby) N Cherry Street. Also, North Pointe Blvd, Waughtown Street and Winterhaven Lane district police offices

Hands-on learning opportunities. Family friendly learning.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos may soon be outlawed in California public schools.

A new bill would ban food products that contain artificial dyes – including the main ingredients that make Cheetos flaming hot. Lawmakers say young minds are also harmed by the chemical ingredients in Jolly Ranchers, Froot Loops and Mountain Dew.

https://www.toddstarnes.com/business/california-to-consider-banning-flamin-hot-cheetos/

March Madness

NIT: Wake Forest too much for App State (87-76) at the Joel Coliseum last night

*Wake Forest vs Georgia this Sunday (March 24) at 4pm in Winston-Salem.

Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament

Thursday games…

North Carolina (#1 seed) VS Wagner (2:45pm) in Charlotte

NC State plays Texas Tech (9:40pm)

Friday games…

Clemson vs New Mexico (3:10pm)

Duke vs Vermont (7:10pm)

Happy Camper Week on WBFJ

Thanks to Austin Hadden with Camp Mount Shepherd

(Mount Shepherd Retreat Center) near Asheboro for sharing on Thursday.

Traffic Alert: Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is experiencing ‘limited parking’ due to ongoing construction. Reminder: Two healthy visitors per one hospitalized patient.

“We don’t want to move again”? Ted’s Famous Chicken on Shallowford Road in Lewisville is closing next Saturday, March 30. Owners Dennis and Barbara Martin were forced to moved out of the Pfafftown (after 21 years) when ownership of the building they were in changed hands. Two and a half years ago, Ted’s found a ‘new’ home in Lewisville. In an interview, Barbara said that the couple didn’t want to close, but they were given notice that the shopping center was going to be torn down. “We love Lewisville. We really like that location. But they’re leveling the shopping center…”

“It’s frustrating, but they decided against moving the business again.”

The couple shared (on Facebook) that they are “going to retire and try to enjoy life.”

Check out the article from Michael Hastings with the Winston-Salem Journal…

‘You just know when it’s time’ Around Christmastime while sitting around with family, Billy Martin decided it was time to retire as the boys basketball coach at RJ Reynolds High School after 19 seasons. In total, Martin coached for 42 years both in high school and college. Source: Winston-Salem Journal. https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/basketball/you-just-know-when-its-time-billy-martin-retires-as-reynolds-basketball-coach-after-19/article

VOTING IS NOW OPEN: CHEERWINE FESTIVAL T-SHIRT CONTEST

Check out some amazing designs created (and submitted) by North and South Carolina high school students for the 2024 Cheerwine Festival Official T-shirt design.

Vote (once) for your favorite – now through this Monday (March 25) – at the News Blog.

*The 2024 Cheerwine Festival will be May 18 (noon till 10pm) in Salisbury

STEM-related scholarships. Cypress Creek Renewables will award $1,000 scholarships to five graduating seniors attending schools in Davidson County for tuition, housing, or books and materials at an accredited university or college.

