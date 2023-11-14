Tuesday News for November 14, 2023

OCC: National Collection Week continues through Monday, Nov 20.

Thanksgiving is 9 days away.

(As heard on WBFJ morning show) Thanks to Jan Allan, Butterball ‘Turkey Talk Line’ Expert, for sharing some tips on preparing that perfect turkey. *Check out the News Blog for recipes, cooking recommendations, meal prep and thawing tips.

Still have questions? Call 1-800-Butterball or https://www.butterball.com

Davidson County ‘relatives’ will appear on Wheel-of-Fortune

After three rounds of auditions via Zoom, Bradley Essick (a service advisor at Parkway Ford in Lexington) and his brother-in-law, Daniel Parker (a P.E. teacher at Northwest Elementary) landed a spot on ‘Wheel-of-Fortune’. The Arcadia residents (along with their wives) travelled to the “Wheel of Fortune” studio in Culver City, California, back in September for a special “Home for the Holidays” episode featuring relatives.

You can watch Bradley Essick and his brother-in-law Daniel Parker TONIGHT (Nov 14) at 7pm on WFMY News 2 (CBS).

NOTE: Each year, about 1 million people audition to be on “Wheel of Fortune,” they were told, and only about 600 people make it.

“Lower customer demand?” Tyson Farms ‘releasing’ at least 250 employees at its Wilkesboro poultry processing plant, the latest in a series of cutbacks.

Lexington police have arrested a 42-year old woman (Aimee Lakey) for setting a fire at a local church (Jesus Comes First Ministries) located on S. Main St. in Lexington back on October 28. While the fire was contained to the back porch, there was extensive water and smoke damage to the building. Repairs are ongoing.

Wake Forest men’s soccer team is heading to the NCAA Tournament.

The Demon Deacons will play at home (Spry Stadium) this Sunday (Nov 19) at 5pm.

New this morning. The Winston Cup Museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem is shutting down after nearly 20 years. The owners (Will and Christy Spencer) have decided to close on December 16. The bulk of their NASCAR memorabilia will be auctioned off in January.

Study: Spotify has released a new report that points to video podcasts as replacing TV viewing between 6pm and midnight. The streamer says from 1am to 5pm, audiences are more likely to listen to the audio-only experience of video podcasts. https://www.insideradio.com/free/study-video-podcasts-taking-a-bite-out-of-tv-s-primetime-viewing-hours/article

Christmas for the City 2023 is roughly ONE month away!

Need something to get your youth group involved in?

A way to serve with your family?

Find out about this year’s ‘Christmas for the City’ event and how you can get your organization, church, or group involved before the Thanksgiving deadline. https://www.christmasforthecity.com/

Opportunities to Serve at this year’s Christmas for the City are now live!

Join us this year as an Activity Elf in North Pole Village, Assisting at our new Community Love Feast, Being a Friend at the Snow Ball Dance or Serving Desserts in the Main Stage! There are opportunities for every age and every gift!

BTW: Christmas for the City 2023

Saturday, December 16 from 1pm – 6pm

Benton Convention Center in Downtown Winston-Salem

American Red Cross: Donors of all blood types are urgently needed.

Local Blood drives this week…

TODAY (Nov 14)

Davidson Davie Community College in Thomasville = 9am-1pm

Hillsdale Church in Advance = 1:30pm – 6pm

Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge = 2:30pm – 7pm

Jersey Baptist Church in Linwood (south of Lexington) = 2:30pm – 6:30pm

Wednesday (Nov 15)

YMCA Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem = 10:30am – 2:30pm

Sheets Christian School in Lexington = 2pm – 6:30pm

Thursday (Nov 16)

Memorial UMC on Randolph Street (Thomasville) = 1:30pm – 6pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

ACA: Open Enrollment is happening NOW through December 15.

‘Healthcare’ plans are available through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace for coverage starting Jan 1, 2024. Some new factors may make it easier for more people to sign up for coverage. Details: https://www.healthcare.gov/

*NC Navigator Consortium (con-SORE-shem) https://ncnavigator.net/

At the Box Office…

‘Journey to Bethlehem’ top 10 showing after its opening weekend in theaters.

*Check out the latest movie reviews – from Focus on the Family – on the News Blog.

AAA: More than 55 million Americans are expected to travel over Thanksgiving and the vast majority will be driving.

‘Burn Ban’ has expanded to over 30 counties in western North Carolina.

All open burns, including leaf burning and campfires, are now banned due to an increased fire danger. https://www.wcnc.com/article/weather/burn-ban-expands-charlotte-north-carolina-fires/275

Starbucks: Red Cup Day typically falls on the third Thursday of November. Red Cup Day is expected to take place this Thursday (Nov 16). *Simply order a holiday (or fall) beverage at participating Starbucks stores on Thursday, Nov 16, and get your drink in a free red cup, while supplies last. https://www.starbucks.com/