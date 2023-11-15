Wednesday News for November 15, 2023

Operation Christmas Child: National Collection Week continues through Monday, Nov 20.

8 days till Thanksgiving. 39 shopping days till Christmas

Today is ‘Utility Scam Awareness Day’

In the Piedmont Triad area, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas, and the Better Business Bureau created the ‘Utilities United Against Scams’ to make utility customers more aware of scams, how to avoid them and how to report them to protect other customers. According to the BBB, there is an increase of utility scams in the winter and summer months. Note: If you think you are being scammed: hang up, close the door, or delete the text or email. https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-utility-scam-awareness-day/article

American Red Cross: Local Blood drives happening this week…

TODAY (Nov 15)

-Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Home & Garden Building)

Hosted by WXII-12 (from 9am – 6pm) *Enter at GATE 9

-YMCA Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem = 10:30am – 2:30pm

-Sheets Christian School in Lexington = 2pm – 6:30pm

Thursday (Nov 16)

Memorial UMC on Randolph Street (Thomasville) = 1:30pm – 6pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Cone Health: The percentage of children testing positive for R-S-V has nearly doubled in the past month. Masking is now required in areas that care for infants and children at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro and Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington. NOTE: R-S-V is a common virus that can cause severe infections in children as well as adults over age 60.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/uptick-rsv-mask-requirements-moses-cone-hospital-greensboro/article

Supporting Israel. Nearly 300,000 people marched in support of Israel in Washington DC on Tuesday, perhaps the largest recorded pro-Israel demonstration in history. CBN News

Attitude of Gratitude: Cooking for those in need

Students and staff at Wake Forest University are cooking Thanksgiving meals – from scratch this week – part of their annual Turkeypalooza. More than 500 Thanksgiving meals will be distributed to Forsyth County residents facing food insecurity, with the help of local nonprofit organizations including Samaritan Ministries, Youth Collaborative, The Shalom Project and Latino Community Services.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/turkeypalooza-helps-local-organizations-combat-hunger/article

Grand Opening: The newest Publix location at West Edge shopping center near the intersection of Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive officially opened this morning.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/new-publix-in-winston-salem-could-cause-traffic-concerns/45845906

Starbucks hosting their ‘Red Cup Day’ this Thursday (Nov 16). 😊

*Simply order a holiday (or fall) beverage at a participating Starbucks on Thursday, get your drink in a FREE reusable red cup, while supplies last. https://www.starbucks.com/

Headline of the Morning: ‘Astronauts accidentally lose ‘this’ during ISS spacewalk’

A tool bag is now floating out in space after a ‘maintenance malfunction’ outside the International Space Station. CNN

‘Burn Ban’ still in effect in over 30 counties throughout western North Carolina.

All open burns, including leaf burning and campfires, are now banned due to an increased fire danger. https://www.wcnc.com/article/weather/burn-ban-expands-charlotte-north-carolina-fires/275

Thanksgiving is 8 days away.

Questions? Contact 1-800-Butterball or https://www.butterball.com

*Check out the News Blog for tips on preparing that perfect turkey, also recipes, cooking recommendations, meal prep and thawing tips.

ACA: Open Enrollment is happening NOW through December 15.

‘Healthcare’ plans are available through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace for coverage starting Jan 1, 2024. Some new factors may make it easier for more people to sign up for coverage. Details: https://www.healthcare.gov/

*NC Navigator Consortium (con-SORE-shem) https://ncnavigator.net/

AAA: More than 55 million Americans are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday, and the vast majority will be driving.

Before you get on the road, check the basics: tire pressure, lights, brakes, fluids.

Review your route ahead of time (even if you are relying on GPS).

Break up long trips by switching drivers and making frequent stops.

Also, keep information handy IF you do have a roadside emergency.

*Smart idea: Have your car checked by a professional before traveling….

https://media.acg.aaa.com/aaa-offers-tips-to-keep-you-safe-from-holiday-hazards-1-2-3-4-5-6.htm

Focus on the Family daily broadcast: ‘Answering God’s call to Adopt’

Foster parents are often called “heroes” for bringing needy children into their home, but in reality, they are normal people who simply obeyed God’s call to care for orphans and widows. During the program, learn more about some of the common challenges of foster parenting, such as… feeling overwhelmed, not knowing how past trauma affects behaviors today, loving children and giving them back to their bio parents, dealing with extra stress in your marriage and family and being stretched out of your comfort zone.

(Part 1 of 2 TONIGHT. Part 2 of 2 on Thursday)

Listen TONIGHT at 9pm on WBFJ