Wednesday Word

God’s Promises

Years ago, I heard a true story of a woman who had prayed for her husband’s salvation for many years. She tried herself many times to share the Gospel with him to no avail. She stopped even bringing up the subject. So, for many years she would fervently pray, “Lord please send someone across my husband’s path that he would be receptive to. Years went by and never any change or evidence that things were different. Her husband traveled for a living, so much of the time he was in his car or boarding an airplane.

One day while she was home alone and her husband was on a long-distance business trip, there was a knock at the door. When she opened the door, there were two men standing there. They told her news no wife wants to hear. The plane that her husband was on crashed and although there were a few survivors, her husband was not one of them. Devastated by the news, she began to process the fact that her husband had died without accepting Christ. During the next several months, she became perplexed to the point of bitterness at God. She cried out, “Lord I had prayed for many, many years that my husband would come to know you as Lord and Savior, but NO, how could this be?”

Then one day, there was a knock on the door, there was a man there that she didn’t know. He said, “I know you don’t know me, but I was on the plane that went down with your husband on it and I am one of only a few survivors and although I’m so sorry for your loss, I actually have some good news. While everyone was boarding the plane, I ended up sitting next to you husband. As we were sitting there on the runway and preparing to take-off, I struck up a conversation (as I do most times) with your husband. I began to share Christ with him and, well, long story short, he accepted Christ into his heart right there on the runway!” Hearing this news, the wife began weeping. Realizing that although this is not how she envisioned her husband getting saved, God still held true to His promises! In our waiting God is working!!

Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not rely on your own understanding;

in all your ways know him, and he will make your paths straight.

Proverbs 3:5-6 (CSB)

Kurt