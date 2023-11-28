Tuesday News for November 28, 2023

Today is Giving Tuesday. Thank you for praying for the ministry of WBFJ! You can financially support the ministry of WBFJ by making a one-time gift or a monthly FAITH PROMISE (online) right now at www.wbfj.fm . THANK YOU !!!!

Increased fire danger for the Piedmont Triad today. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Triad: Below normal temperatures continue for the piedmont Triad…

Wednesday morning LOW: 18 degrees

Thursday morning LOW: 25 degrees

Reminder: Have your car battery checked (especially if its 3 years old or older)

Check those wiper blades. Check your tires (for proper inflation)

https://www.aaa.com/autorepair/articles/how-long-to-warm-up-the-engine-before-driving

The Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 = “authentic.”

Meaning “not false or imitation: real, actual” as in Authentic cuisine. Authentic voice.

https://myfox8.com/news/whats-the-authentic-merriam-webster-word-of-the-year-for-2023/

POLL: Close to HALF of us (48%) ‘hide holiday sweets to prevent family members (or roommates) from stealing them’. The most common hiding spot is a non-food cabinet – sometimes a bathroom cabinet! Source: OnePoll

https://www.audacy.com/987thespot/latest/we-will-eat-26-cookies-13-cupcakes-and-more-over-holidays

American Red Cross: Local Blood drives happening this week…

TODAY (Nov 28)

Covenant Church UMC Skeet Club Road, High Point = 1:30pm – 6pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Medicaid Expansion in North Carolina officially begins this Friday, Dec 1st.

Enrollment has already begun. Final Town Hall meeting explaining Medicaid Expansion for residents in Forsyth County is coming up this Wednesday evening (Nov 29) from 6:30pm -7:30pm at the Central Library on 5th street in downtown Winston-Salem. Details on the News Blog. https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/questions-and-answers-about-medicaid-expansion#

Hanes Brands Product Sale 2023 begins this Friday (DEC 1) at 10am.

The ‘expanded’ 3-day sale has a new, bigger location at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building with plenty of FREE parking (enter Gate 7 off Shorefair Drive).

*Items will be organized by category. Prices will vary by item with basics like T-shirts and socks going for $1 to $2. Nothing will be priced more than $20.

Get great deals on Champion, Hanes, Bali and Maidenform items, with ALL proceeds helping the community (Winston-Salem YWCA and United Way of Forsyth County).

Hours: Friday (Dec 1) 10am- 6pm. Saturday (Dec 2) 8am- 3pm. Sunday (Dec 3) 10am- 5pm.

Details on the News Blog. https://ywcaws.org/news-events/.

“Doing the Most Good” (in the neighborhood)

Salvation Army: Bell ringers are needed NOW through December 24.

Register to Ring today: https://www.registertoring.com/

Check out additional volunteer opportunities at www.SalvationArmyWS.org

Beginning Friday, Google is moving ahead with its plan to delete inactive accounts that have been ‘dormant’ for at least two years.

The move is primarily intended to beef up security.

To save your account: All you need to do is log into your Google account or any Google service at least once – every two years – to simply read an email, watch a video or perform a single search, among other activities.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/27/tech/google-deleting-inactive-accounts-friday/index.html?

Social Security recipients will get two checks this December?

Once every quarter, the Social Security Administration sends out two checks in the same month. The first check will be sent out on the first of December, while the second will be issued right before the new year on Dec. 29. *The second check in December will be more than the first due to a ‘cost of living’ increase. www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/social-security-two-checks-december/

Praying for the Carter family. Former President Jimmy Carter is expected to attend today’s memorial service for his late wife, Rosalynn Carter. Flags remain at half-staff thru sunset on Wednesday in honor of former first lady Rosalynn Carter who passed away (Nov 19), at age 96. BTW: All of the living former first ladies and ‘most’ living US Presidents are scheduled to attend Tuesday’s private tribute service in Atlanta.

https://apnews.com/article/rosalynn-carter-dead-biden-jimmy-flags-457289a295bae88f29ce956090b8ab4e

Praise: The wildfire on Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County is almost fully contained, according to the NC Forest Service. The wildfire burned more than 800 acres.

Cafeteria workers stage walkout. About half of public schools in Guilford County had understaffed cafeterias on Monday that delayed school meals. Many school nutrition workers held a walkout to demand more pay. WUNC reports GCS nutrition staff will receive backpay on previously planned raises in December.

Pray for our schools. Southeast Raleigh High School will be closed today (Nov 28) after a fatal stabbing led to a student death, another student being hospitalized, and another student in custody. Police said there was a fight involving several teen students. https://www.wral.com/story/teen-charged-with-murder-on-juvenile-petition-in-fatal-stabbing-at-southeast-raleigh-high-school/21169611/

Update: That 17 year old Parkland High School student critically injured after jumping from the rear of his school bus (Nov 20), has died of his injuries,

Source: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said after the incident.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/alex-wilson-student-who-jumped-from-bus-in-winston-salem-dies/article

The Israel-Hamas ‘truce’ or pause in fighting in Gaza has been extended by two additional days. Under the agreement, Hamas will release 10 hostages each day in exchange for Israel releasing Palestinian detainees. This marks the first major diplomatic breakthrough in the conflict, also allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza region.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/israel/pause-fighting-extended-48-hours-israelis-await-further-release-hostages