Recalls from Honda (Nov 2023)

Recalls from Honda (Nov 2023)

wbfj-verne
November 27, 2023

RECALL: Honda is recalling more than 300,000 Accords and HR-Vs over faulty seat belts. The automaker said some front seat belts in 2023-2024 Accords and HR-Vs have missing pretensioner rivets (a pretensioner is the seat belt component that tightens it in place during an accident).  https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/25/business/honda-recall-accord-hrv/index.html

 

RECALL: Honda recently recalled almost 250,000 vehicles due to a manufacturing error that may damage the engine. This recall includes 2015-2020 Acura TLX and the 2016-2020 MDX. 2018 and 2019 Honda Odysseys, 2016, 2018 and 2019.  Pilots, and Ridgelines manufactured between 2017 and 2019 are also potentially affected.  https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/19/business/honda-engine-recall-list-2023/

