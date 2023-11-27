Monday News for November 27, 2023

Today is Cyber Monday

Wind Advisory for the Northern Mountains

Below normal temperatures through Wednesday for the Piedmont Triad. Early morning LOWS in the low to mid-20s!!

AAA: Starting your vehicle and letting it idol (or warm up) before driving, during the cold winter months – is NOT necessary? Most car manufacturers suggest that our vehicles are ready to drive after just 30 seconds of warming up. Engine oils and modern engines have been designed to work better in the cold. The engine will warm up faster by being driven, which will allow the heat to work sooner, decrease fuel costs, and reduce emissions. Reminder: Have your car battery checked (especially if its 3 years old or older). Check those wiper blades. Check your tires (for proper inflation). https://www.aaa.com/autorepair/articles/how-long-to-warm-up-the-engine-before-driving

American Red Cross: Local Blood drives happening this week…

TODAY (Nov 27) Pilot Mountain First UMC (Pilot Mountain) = Noon – 4:30pm

Gospel Baptist Church (Highway 311) Archdale = 3pm – 7:30pm

Tuesday (Nov 28)

Covenant Church UMC Skeet Club Road, High Point = 1:30pm – 6pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

RECALL: The FDA has expanded a cantaloupe recall.

The latest brand (CF freshcut fruit) products containing recalled cantaloupe were distributed to retail stores in several states including North Carolina.

*The products are packaged in clear square or round plastic containers with a Best-by date between November 7 to November 12, 2023. ‘Lot codes’ are listed on the News Blog. Look for Monday’s News. https://www.foodsafetynews.com/2023/11/company-recalls-a-dozen-cantaloupe-products-because-of-possible-link-to-salmonella-outbreak/

RECALL: Honda is recalling more than 300,000 Accords and HR-Vs over faulty seat belts. The automaker said some front seat belts in 2023-2024 Accords and HR-Vs have missing pretensioner rivets (a pretensioner is the seat belt component that tightens it in place during an accident). https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/25/business/honda-recall-accord-hrv/index.html

RECALL: Honda recently recalled almost 250,000 vehicles due to a manufacturing error that may damage the engine.

The recall includes 2015-2020 Acura TLX and the 2016-2020 MDX. 2018 and 2019 Honda Odysseys, 2016, 2018 and 2019. Pilots, and Ridgelines manufactured between 2017 and 2019 are also potentially affected. https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/19/business/honda-engine-recall-list-2023/

High School Football: Road to the State Playoffs.

Winners from Friday (Nov 24) include Mt Airy, Dudley, Reidsville.

*The Granite Bears (Mt Airy) will travel to #1-seeded Robbinsville (13-1) for the 1-A West Regional Championship game on Friday (Dec 01). https://www.wxii12.com/high-school-sports

What about those leftovers? Time to TOSS those Thanksgiving leftovers, if served LAST Thursday! Remember, when in doubt, throw it out !!!!!

Hanes Brands Product Sale 2023 begins this Friday (DEC 1) at 10am.

The ‘expanded’ 3-day sale has a new, bigger location at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building with plenty of FREE parking (enter Gate 7 off Shorefair Drive). *Items will be organized by category. Prices will vary by item with basics like T-shirts and socks going for $1 to $2. Nothing will be priced more than $20.

Get great deals on Champion, Hanes, Bali and Maidenform items, with ALL proceeds helping the community (Winston-Salem YWCA and United Way of Forsyth County).

Hours: Friday (Dec 1) 10am- 6pm. Saturday (Dec 2) 8am- 3pm. Sunday (Dec 3) 10am- 5pm.

Update: The Sauratown Mountain Fire in Stokes County is over 80% contained.

The fire consumed roughly 800 acres. “Unless fire activity increases, this will be the last update for the Sauratown Mountain Fire’, according to the NC Forest Service!

Breaking this morning: A four-day truce between Israel and Hamas that fueled the release of scores of hostages and prisoners will be extended by another two days. The ‘Cease fire’ had been scheduled to end today… https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/israel-hamas/2023/11/27/israel-hamas-war-gaza-live-updates/71715246007/

Breaking news: The Carolina Panthers and first year head coach Frank Reich have parted ways. Effective immediately, Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as the Panthers interim head coach. The news follows the Panther’s 10th loss of the season on Sunday to the Tennessee Titans. The Panthers have not made the playoffs since 2018. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/nfl/panthers/panthers-fire-frank-reich/83-

Flags remain at half-staff thru sunset on Wednesday for former first lady Rosalynn Carter who passed away (Nov 19), at age 96. https://apnews.com/article/rosalynn-carter-dead-biden-jimmy-flags-

Sad news: Marty Krofft passed away over the weekend in Los Angeles at the age of 86. Marty – along with his brother, Sid Krofft – as in Sid & Marty Krofft, co-produced iconic children’s television shows starting in the 1970s including “H.R. Pufnstuf,” “The Bugaloos,” “Lidsville” and “Land of the Lost.” In 1976, the Krofft brothers opened an amusement park in Atlanta, in what was then called The Omni. Visitors to “The World of Sid and Marty Krofft” rode an eight-story escalator and were greeted by actors in costume, a carousel and a human-sized pinball ride? The park closed just a few months later. The Omni was renamed CNN Center and that 8-story escalator is still in use! https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/26/entertainment/marty-krofft-kids-shows-obit?

Watch Hallmark Christmas movies and get paid? BloomsyBox (an online flower subscription service) is looking to hire a “Hallmark Christmas Movie Reviewer” to watch 12 of the festive Hallmark films in 12 days. The ‘winner’ will get $2,000 dollars to review the selected films, along with over $500 worth of additional prizes. https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/movies/2023/11/24/bloomsybox-hallmark-christmas-movie-reviewer/71690457007/

*You can apply on BloomsyBox’s website through this Sunday, Dec. 3.

Medicaid Expansion in North Carolina officially begins this Friday, Dec 1st.

Enrollment has already begun. Final Town Hall meeting explaining Medicaid Expansion for residents in Forsyth County is coming up this Wednesday evening (Nov 29) from 6:30pm -7:30pm at the Central Library on 5th street in downtown Winston-Salem. Details on the News Blog. https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/questions-and-answers-about-medicaid-expansion#

“Doing the Most Good” (in the neighborhood)

Salvation Army: Bell ringers are needed NOW through December 24.

Register to Ring today: https://www.registertoring.com/

Check out additional volunteer opportunities at www.SalvationArmyWS.org