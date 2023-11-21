SUN@5: Caregivers Wellbeing

November is National Family Caregivers month

Dr Ann Hiatt, PhD is the facilitator of a local support group called ‘Caregivers Wellbeing’. Ann’s caregiving journey with her mom is detailed in her book, ‘Detour Down Desperation Road’

Caregivers Wellbeing is a FREE support group (both men and women) caring for a loved one with any of the dementias, including Alzheimer’s. Contact info: (336) 480-6693 https://www.caregiverswellbeing.org/ annrenigarhiatt@gmail.com

Dr Ann Hiatt and Mary Adler share with Verne (WBFJ) about their caregiving stories and the support group Caregivers Wellbeing.

Listen now….

“Caregivers Wellbeing literally saved my life during my caregiving days” – Mary Adler, from being a caregiver, to giving support to other caregivers.

Every 4 seconds someone is diagnosed with dementia. Even more shocking: 40% of caregivers will ‘pass’ before the person they are caring for. Biggest reason…stress. Our message for ‘caregivers’ today, “You don’t have to go through your ‘journey’ alone”…

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Nov 26, 2023)