Friday News for November 24, 2023

One month till Christmas Eve?

American Red Cross: Local Blood drives happening this week…

Friday (Nov 24) Highland Presbyterian Church (Cloverdale Ave, WS) Noon – 4:30pm

Saturday, Nov 25 Center Global Methodist Church (Yadkinville) 10am – 3pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

What about those Thanksgiving leftovers?

The USDA suggests eating refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days of preparation. That means Thursday leftovers should be eaten by Sunday. You can FREEZE most leftovers within 3 days. *When in doubt, throw it out!!!!!!! https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/11/22/leftovers-lets-keep-best-part-thanksgiving-safe

Celebrate the spirit of Thanksgiving with the Peanuts gang. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” turns 50 this year, and Apple TV+ will let you stream it for free this weekend. Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trial to new subscribers. *“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” originally aired on CBS on November 20, 1973.

https://people.com/where-to-watch-a-charlie-brown-thanksgiving-8405566

At the Box Office. ‘Journey to Bethlehem: The Musical’ in the Top 10 (#8) heading into the long Thanksgiving weekend – after 2 weeks in theaters.

(New) Disney’s “Wish” and the historical “Napoleon” now out in theaters.

*Check out the latest movie reviews – from Focus on the Family – on the News Blog.

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/journey-to-bethlehem-2023/

“Doing the Most Good” (in the neighborhood)

Salvation Army: Bell ringers are needed NOW through December 24.

Register to Ring today: https://www.registertoring.com/

Check out additional volunteer opportunities at www.SalvationArmyWS.org.

Update: Firefighters have made progress in the fight against the wildfire burning on Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County. The latest update from officials, firefighters have reached at least 69% containment in the fire.

High School Football: Post-Season / State Playoffs…

Dudley, Grimsley, North Rowan, Mt Airy and Eastern Randolph play later this evening… https://www.wxii12.com/high-school-sports

Flags will be flown at half-staff beginning Saturday through sunset on Wednesday for former first lady Rosalynn Carter who passed away last Sunday, at age 96.

Rosalynn Carter will be honored with public events beginning Monday (Nov 27) in Sumter County, Georgia (where she and former president Jimmy Carter were born, wed and lived most of their lives). Jimmy Carter remains under Hospice care at their home…

A service for Rosalynn Carter will be held in Atlanta on Tuesday, followed by a final funeral Wednesday at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, where the Carters were members for more than 40 years after leaving DC in 1981.

https://apnews.com/article/rosalynn-carter-dead-biden-jimmy-flags-457289a295bae88f29ce956090b8ab4e

Developing story: After a one-day delay on Thursday, that four-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas has begun. The deal sets the stage for the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. It also allows sorely needed aid to start flowing into Gaza. https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/war-in-israel/ap-live-updates-israel-hamas-truce-begins-with-a-cease-fire-ahead-of-hostage-and-prisoner-releases/

Hanes Brands Sale for 2023 is coming up in December.

The Sale has been expanded to 3-days next weekend (December 1 – 3) at the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/hanesbrands-expands-hours-of-annual-community-products-sale/article

One month till Christmas Eve: Add cars and SUVs to your Amazon shopping list?

Beginning in 2024, you will be able to shop for Hyundai vehicles on Amazon.

The plan: shop online, then pick it up at your local dealer or have it delivered by a local dealership. https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/16/business/hyundai-cars-for-sale-on-amazon/index.html