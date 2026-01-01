Wednesday December 31st News …

There are some NEW Laws that will Take Effect in NC, January 1st.

Keeping Health in Mind—House Bill 67 is One of those New Laws. This Act makes a Variety of Healthcare Workforce Reforms. Notably, North Carolina will adopt a process that allows Physicians to be licensed in Multiple States. The Law aims to enhance the Portability of a Medical License and ensure the Safety of more patients. For a look at All the New Laws taking effect, just click the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM! https://www.wxii12.com/article/new-laws-taking-effect-north-carolina-jan-1/69843308

The American Red Cross says it’s experiencing an emergency blood shortage; which is putting its patients at risk of not getting lifesaving transfusions. The Red Cross says it’s seeing the lowest amount of people giving blood than its seen in the last 20 years. Hospitals are currently using blood products: including whole blood, red blood cells, plasma and platelets; faster than donations are coming in. This means the Red Cross is having to limit its distributions of some of the most transfused blood types to hospitals. The organization is urging everyone eligible to donate. https://www.wxii12.com/article/the-american-red-cross-is-experiencing-an-emergency-blood-shortage/46324382

Each year, the Quadrantid Meteor Shower peaks during the first few days of January and is considered to be one of the more active Annual Meteor Showers. Best Viewing is Saturday Night into Sunday Morning, January 3rd and 4th. NASA says you could see up to 200 Meteors per hour. Best Viewing is away from City Lights in a safe, dark area. https://www.wxii12.com/article/quadrantid-meteor-shower-2025-2026-triad-north-carolina/69888655

Every Holiday Season proves that even people who love you deeply do not always know what to buy you. To soften the blow, many major retailers are offering longer return windows to help shoppers swap, refund or rethink those gifts. For a look at the Complete List of these Businesses and their Holiday Return Policies and Schedules—Just click the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM! https://www.wxii12.com/article/retailers-extended-holiday-return-window/69881318

So, Does your body burn more calories in Cold Weather? Yes! But it’s not as simple as just deciding to go stand in the Cold to lose weight. Your Body Thrives on Consistency—Specifically—that Core Temperature of 98.6! When you’re exposed to the cold, your body’s built-in survival mechanisms kick into gear to keep you safe!

The Two Primary Ways your body does this are: 1.) SHIVERING… Which kind of speaks for itself. The Shaking Within your body is Stoking Up the Heart! 2.) NON-SHIVERING THERMOGENESIS! – While that sounds counterproductive, what actually happens in Non-Shivering is allowing your body to tap into it’s Brown Fat, which is a metabolically active fat that Burns Energy to Create Heat and Raise your body temperature, thus Burning Calories. https://www.wxii12.com/article/does-your-body-burn-more-calories-in-cold-weather/69879987

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 48

Tonight: Increasing Clouds … Low 32

New Year’s Day: Sunny … High 51

Friday: Mostly Cloudy … High 52