Wednesday News for April 23, 2025

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus announced her retirement on Tuesday night after five years with the district.

She said she is stepping away to spend more time with her family. She will finish out the current academic year before returning home to Tampa, Florida.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-superintendent-tricia-mcmanus-announces-retirement/

The Department of Education will restart collecting federal student loans in default beginning May 5th, ending a pandemic-era pause that began roughly five years ago.

Federal student loans go into default after 270 days without payment. Currently, there are more than 5 Million Borrowers in default, according to the D.O.E.…

https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/21/politics/education-department-resume-collecting-student-loans-default/index.html

The Key Words to remember… this is Only for ‘Student Loan Borrowers In Default’. “Anybody who’s affected by this they were almost certainly in default pre-COVID. If you’re not sure if you’re in default or not, you can go to Studentaid.gov, which is the Department of Ed’s website, and once you log in, you’ll know, because you’ll find a “Red Flag”, ‘Danger Will Robinson’ and your loan will show in a status of default.” https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/department-of-education-garnish-your-wages-to-repay-your-student-loan-if-in-defualt-no-payment-for-360-days-involuntary-collections-begin-this-summer/83-06bdd8de-c2e0-4bea-9b6e-7f0604adef6b

Winston-Salem State University is receiving a $2 million grant from the Bedford Falls Foundation in support of its nursing program, the school announced in a press conference Tuesday morning. The money will help with improve student success, pay for scholarships and provide emergency funds. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article_1ef3c0f7-e3e0-4dd4-bd79-072c17e1d31f.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

The 14th annual Clemmons Community Day is Saturday, April 26. It is a free family event at the Jerry Long Family YMCA from 10am – 2pm hosted by the Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce. Organizers said the event averages 5,000 guests per year and money raised helps support the Chamber’s special campaigns and funds future initiatives. https://www.wxii12.com/article/clemmons-community-day-2025-returns-on-saturday/64501416

Myers Grocery Store, once a small, longtime Family-owned grocery and gas pump, is headed for a makeover. Developers who want to drastically improve the shop at 2101 Griffith Road got the green light at Monday night’s Winston-Salem city council meeting. In a 7-1 vote, council members approved a rezoning that would help store owners demolish the convenience store and vape shop in order to remake it into a new 3,300 square-foot, two-story building with a fresh food market section and 26 parking spaces. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/development/article_2dea656a-49ad-4fbf-b839-a142b4086af4.html#tracking-source=mp-homepage

April is Child Advocate Month – Learn More about Volunteering with Guardian ad Litem of North Carolina by calling 1-800-982-4041 or online at volunteerforgal.org

American Red Cross Local Blood Drives for Today…

Mt. Tabor High School (Winston Salem) = 8:00am to 1:00pm

Pro Shots (Rural Hall) = 12:30pm to 4:30pm

You can schedule your appointment at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Partly Sunny … High 78

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy … Low 59

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny

(Showers/Thunderstorms after 2:00pm) … High 76

Friday: Partly Sunny

(Showers/Thunderstorms after 2:00pm) … High 79