Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
April 23, 2025

Praise GOD for the Reminder Celebration we just had concerning the Resurrection of our LORD JESUS!  

Let us never forget all that JESUS did for us throughout the Heavenly Purpose FATHER GOD Commissioned HIM to fulfill. 

 

And HE DID fulfill that Purpose… it was a Mission that involved a depth of activity that goes beyond anything we, as Children of GOD, will ever have to experience.  We sometimes see JESUS’ story as being somewhat simple, “i.e.” HE Lived… HE Died… HE Rose Again… But let us remember the true depth of the death that JESUS really did experience.  HE went into the darkness of death… that place “where the worm never dies”… and according to JESUS’ Words in Revelation 1:18…

 

“I AM HE that liveth, and was dead; and, Behold, I AM ALIVE FOREVERMORE, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death.” 

 

That should have been Us stepping into that abyss of darkness and death, BUT GOD!!!  Now we can be set free to experience the More Abundant Life JESUS refers to in John 10:10… Eternal Life where there is No darkness… No death… No sadness or sorrow… Only the Glorious Love and Light of HIM WHO Saved Us!!!

 

Yes, Thank GOD!  JESUS IS ALIVE!… and Because of JESUS… So Are We!!! 

TRACY

