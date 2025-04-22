Tuesday, News for April 22, 2025

Today is Earth Day

Jelly Bean Day

School Bus Drivers Day

Allergy Alert: Continued ELEVATED LEVELS of TREE, GRASS and WEED pollen https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

The Department of Education will restart collecting federal student loans in default beginning May 5, ending a pandemic-era pause that began roughly five years ago.

Federal student loans go into default after 270 days without payment. Currently, there are more than 5 million borrowers in default, the department said in a news release.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/21/politics/education-department-resume-collecting-student-loans-default/index.html

McDowell County wildfire update. The Bee Rock Branch (wildfire) located northeast of Marion in Western NC is close to 50% contained as of late Monday. The wildfire which started a week ago has consumed some 800 acres. https://www.citizen-times.com/story/news/local/2025/04/22/western-north-carolina-wildfires-today-fires-containment-grow/83210246007/

The funeral for Pope Francis is set for this Saturday.

American flags across the nation will remain at half-staff till late Saturday. After nine days of mourning events, cardinals from around the world will soon meet in the Sistine Chapel to conduct a secretive vote to elect the new pope. CNN

At the Box Office…

(#3) “The King of Kings” remains in the Top 3 after 2 weekends.

Angel Studios’ “The King of Kings’ is an animated Biblical film inspired by Charles Dickens’ classic novel ‘The Life of Our Lord’.

Check out movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family’s Plugged In…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Clemmons Library on James Street (Clemmons) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Local baseball: The Dash vs Rome. First pitch at 11am this morning…

www.wsdash.com

April is Child Advocate Month

Learn more about volunteering with Guardian ad Litem of North Carolina

by calling 1-800-982-4041 or click www.volunteerforgal.org

Thanks to Denise Heidel, executive director with the Lewisville -Clemmons Chamber of Commerce for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show this morning to share more about Clemmons Community Day happening this Saturday (April 26) from 10 – 2pm at the Jerry Long Family YMCA in Clemmons. Admission is FREE! Rain or shine. Everyone is encouraged to bring several non-perishable or canned food donations for the Clemmons Food Pantry.

Look for the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine (Kurt) on location!

https://members.lewisville-clemmons.com/events/details/2025-clemmons-community-day-8336?calendarMonth=2025-04-01