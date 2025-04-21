Easter Monday News: April 21st

WBFJ NEWS – Monday, April 21, 2024

Bells tolled in Church Towers across Rome this morning at 7:35 as the announcement was made that Pope Francis had passed away. The Pope emerged yesterday for an Easter Morning Blessing upon Thousands in St. Peter’s Square and even rode through the area in the “Pope Mobile” to the delight of those in attendance. Pope Francis was 88. https://www.wxii12.com/article/pope-francis-dies-at-88/64537158

Due to the lingering effects of Hurricane Helene, the Internal Revenue Service today further postponed until Sept. 25, 2025, a wide range of tax deadlines for taxpayers throughout North Carolina. Previously, the deadline had been May 1, 2025, for Form 1040 filers, among many others. https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-further-postpones-various-tax-deadlines-to-sept-25-for-north-carolina-storm-victims

The 14th annual Clemmons Community Day is Saturday, April 26. It is a free family event at the Jerry Long Family YMCA from 10am – 2pm hosted by the Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce. Organizers said the event averages 5,000 guests per year and money raised helps support the Chamber’s special campaigns and funds future initiatives. https://www.wxii12.com/article/clemmons-community-day-2025-returns-on-saturday/64501416

If you’re a Fan of Dave’s Hot Chicken, you’ll be excited to know the restaurant is coming to the Piedmont Triad. Dave’s was launched by Three Childhood Friends in 2017 and is widely known for its “Jumbo” Hot Chicken Tenders and Sliders along with sides of “House-Made KALE Slaw, Creamy Mac n’ Cheese and Crispy, Seasoned French Fries.” According to the company’s website, the popular chicken chain will open at 1949 Battleground Avenue on Friday, April 25th. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/daves-hot-chicken-announces-first-piedmont-triad-location/

Two Large Wildfires in Western North Carolina have continued to grow over the past several days, with both now exceeding 800 Acres and at Containment Levels of 10% or less. The Latest News releases from the U.S. Forest Service provided Updates on the Wildfires, which are burning in Pisgah National Forest land in McDowell County and Nantahala National Forest land near Robbinsville. The News Releases noted that Both Wildfires have Grown since Last Reports, with Firefighters and Rangers working daily to contain and control the blazes. https://www.citizen-times.com/story/news/local/2025/04/18/north-carolina-wildfire-updates-haoe-lead-bee-rock-creek-fires-grow/83160596007/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Partly Sunny … High 84

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy … Low 64

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy

(Showers/Thunderstorms after 2:00pm) … High 78

Wednesday: Showers Likely … High 75