Good Friday News: April18th

WBFJ NEWS – Good Friday, April 15, 2024

Holy Week Timeline for Good Friday – The ‘Trial, Crucifixion and Burial of JESUS’

When they came to the place called “The Skull”, they crucified HIM there, along with the criminals, one on HIS Right and the other on HIS Left. Then JESUS said, “FATHER, Forgive Them, for they do not know what they are doing.” And they divided up HIS Garments by casting lots. Luke 23:33-34

The Final Words of JESUS on the Cross: Seven Phrases and their meaning.

*Friday’s events are recorded in Matthew 27:1-62, Mark 15:1-47, Luke 22:63-23:56, and John 18:28-19:37. Follow JESUS and HIS Disciples during Passion Week. Check out the daily events and scripture references on the News Blog + Facebook. https://wbfj.fm/holy-week-passion-week-timeline/

NOTE: Winston Salem City Offices Closed Today

Speaking OF “CLOSED” – Target is joining other retailers like Costco, Aldi,

Sam’s Club, Publix and Macys in being CLOSED on Easter Sunday! Shoppers looking for last minute supplies may still find options at Walmart and Trader Joe’s which are expected to remain open with limited hours.

https://parade.com/999968/lindsaylowe/stores-closed-easter-sunday/

American Red Cross: Local Blood Drives – Good Friday, April 18, 2025

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center = 8am – 1:30pm

Lowes Home Improvement on Hanes Mall Blvd (WS) = 10:30am – 2:30pm

Saturday, April 19, 2025

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, Eastchester Dr (HP) = 9:30am – 1:30pm

Sunday, April 20, 2025 (Easter)

Vietnamese Baptist Church in Jamestown = 9am – 3pm

Schedule your Blood Donation Appointment Today at redcrossblood.org/give or

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

American Idol: A “Songs of Faith” special this Sunday night (April 20) 8pm on ABC. Cece Winans, Brandon Lake and American Idol alumni Roman Collins.

https://gospelmusic.org/news/cece-winans-brandon-lake-set-to-perform-on-american-idol-easter-special

Real eggs too expensive? How about the Jet-Puffed ‘marshmallow dying kit’.

The first-of-its-kind marshmallow color dying kit costs around $2 dollars at www.Walmart.com – Think of it as an Easter egg alternative?

https://www.scrippsnews.com/life/holidays-and-celebrations/jet-puffed-creates-marshmallow-dying-kits-as-an-affordable-alternative-to-easter-eggs

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 81

Tonight: Increasing Clouds … Low 61

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny … High 86

EASTER Sunday: Partly Sunny … High 87