Wednesday News for March 13, 2024

‘Spring’ officially begins next Tuesday, March 19…

Tree pollen levels in the moderate range for today and Thursday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Wednesday, March 13, 2024

East Davidson High School (Lake Road, Thomasville) = 8:30 – 1:30PM

South Stokes High School in Walnut Cove = 8:30 – 1:30pm

NC A&T Student Center in Greensboro = 10 -2pm

Fellowship Presbyterian Church (New Garden Rd, GBORO) = 12:30 – 4:30pm

Brookstown UMC (Yadkinville Road) in Pfafftown = 1:30 – 5:30pm

Salem One Kernersville = 2 – 6:30pm

Ragsdale YMCA in Jamestown = 2 – 6PM

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

March Madness Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament in Washington, DC

*Wake Forest plays this afternoon (2:30pm). NC State vs Syracuse tonight at 7pm.

Tarheels and Blue Devils both play on Thursday.

https://www.wralsportsfan.com/acc-tournament-schedule-unc-duke-claim-top-seeds-nc-state-starts-tuesday/21321811/

Thanks to a few of the cast members of LYT for stopping by the WBFJ studios this morning. Lexington Youth Theatre’s production of ‘Beauty & The Beast’

Happening March 22, 23 and 24th at the Edward C Smith Civic Center.

Ticket info at www.lexingtonyouththeatre.org/

Breaking News at 11am: The US House has passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok – if its China-based owner doesn’t sell.

Lawmakers acted on concerns that the company’s current ownership structure is a national security threat. The bill, passed by a vote of 352-65, now goes to the US Senate. *TikTok, which has more than 150 million American users, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese technology firm ByteDance Ltd.

https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/government-politics/house-pases-bill-could-ban-tiktok/article

Rematch in November? Wins in presidential primaries on Tuesday has given President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump the necessary delegates to become their parties’ nominees. Neither will officially become the nominee until the national conventions vote later this summer. CNN

‘This place has just devolved into this bickering and nonsense and not doing the job for the American people.” Republican Rep. Ken Buck, announcing that he will leave Congress at the end of next week. Buck’s departure from the House before the end of his term will shake up the chamber’s partisan breakdown, where Republicans have only a very narrow majority. Buck criticized dysfunction on Capitol Hill when discussing his decision to leave with CNN

STEM-related scholarships. Cypress Creek Renewables will award $1,000 scholarships to five graduating seniors attending schools in Davidson County for tuition, housing, or books and materials at an accredited university or college.

The deadline to apply is April 1. More information, including the application and eligibility requirements at ccrenew.com/scholarships.

www.the-dispatch.com/news/education/davidson-county-students-eligible-for-renewable-energy-scholarships/article

VOTING IS NOW OPEN: CHEERWINE FESTIVAL T-SHIRT CONTEST

Check out some amazing designs created (and submitted) by North and South Carolina high school students for the 2024 Cheerwine Festival Official T-shirt design.

Vote (once) for your favorite – now through March 25 – at the News Blog.

Winner and runner ups will be announced mid-April. https://cheerwine.com/festival-contest/

*The 2024 Cheerwine Festival will be May 18 (noon till 10pm) in Salisbury.

Alaska Airlines flight 1282 (the one where a door plug blew off the side of the plane shortly after takeoff in January) was scheduled to be taken out of service the night of the incident — to investigate two separate warning lights that alerted the crew to a potential pressurization problem — the airline told the New York Times on Tuesday. CNN

At the Box Office

‘Ordinary Angels’ and ‘The Chosen: Season 4 (Episodes 7+8)’ still in theaters across the US and the Triad as well.

FREE MULCH: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities

Free leaf mulch pickup for Forsyth County homeowners will be available on a first-come, first-served basis late March through mid-April.

(March 29, 30, April 6 and 13 between 8am – 3pm).

Location: The Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility in Rural Hall.

The mulch will be loaded into your vehicle by utilities division employees. If your vehicle doesn’t have a tarp or cover, you will not be able to get any mulch.

*For more information, go to cityofws.org/leafmulch.