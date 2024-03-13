WBFJ Wednesday Word

WHAT'S NEW
wdecker_wbfj
March 13, 2024

Today’s WORD: God’s Will… Me and Ozzie on the road again…

 

Why does it always seem to take longer than most for me and Ozzie Nelson to get where we are going in life? In Ozzie’s case, he was usually distracted. In my life, it’s usually a case of being stubborn and not paying attention to what I know to be right.

 

At my age I feel like I found God’s will for my life but I can also think back to the wasted years spent in the wilderness roaming around with no direction. I think about the children of Israel spending 40 years on a trip that some said should have taken less than 40 days. Years became days because of their disobedience.and stubborness.

 

Today as I was “roaming” around Greensboro north country late for lunch, all the above started stepping through my mind as I realized I was relying on my GPS to get me to the restaurant on Battlground. But Sara’s is on West Market! I had the right address but the wrong road! And I trusted the GPS supremely!

 

Thankfully I was only a little late and I did get there. Sadly, I actually knew the easy way to the restaurant but I decided to relax and  let the GPS take me “the short cut” through the country. Again just 20 minutes were lost,  but in real life, lost minutes become hours, hours become days, days become years, years become a lifetime.

 

There are a lot of lessons here and you will most likey see many others. Make sure you program your GPS, your conscience, etc with the correct information. Do not trust  your life to one voice other than the voice of God himself. Do not turn your brain off in life as you do God’s will and live your life. Don’t be distracted by the world’s scenery even if you know where you are going.

 

If you see you are headed the wrong way, wake up and correct. The simple way you know may be the best way if God’s way. If the Father has shown you the way, you may not need anything else– go where He told you and do what He told you.

 

And there is some good news in all of this. You will make some mistakes while seeking God’s will. You may get off course for awhile. You may follow some bad advice. But if you seek the Father and His will, you will find it. You may not get there as quickly as you would like, but you will arrive.

 

Papa John Hill

 

P.S. And remember. You can trust your car to the One who made the star! He IS the tiger in your tank!

