Gambling addiction: If mobile betting is more than a game

wbfj-verne
March 13, 2024

You have likely seen all of the flashy commercials about mobile sports betting now available in North Carolina. But what about the addictive nature of gambling?

Christina and Art Klose with Coastal Therapy Center share more about who is most at risk of falling prey to addiction. What makes ‘gambling’ so addictive? Some of the warning signs of gambling addiction. And when to get help.   

Contact Coastal Therapy Center at 919-439-9467.  https://www.coastaltherapycenter.com/

 

NC Problem Gambling Helpline 1-877-718-5543

If gambling is more than a game, free help is available at https://morethanagame.nc.gov

National Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-GAMBLER)

