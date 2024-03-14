4 years ago: the US began shutting down due to the deadly threat of Covid-19.
On March 13, 2020, then-President Trump declared a national emergency for the Covid-19 pandemic. No one knew at the time exactly how much life was about to change.
What have we learned from the pandemic?
How has your walk with Jesus changed since March 2020?
https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/13/politics/covid-anniversary-what-matters/index.html
