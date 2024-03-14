WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home What about all those ‘political signs’?
1027242290

What about all those ‘political signs’?

wbfj-verne
March 14, 2024

Political signs need to come down 10 days after an election. Any sign not removed within 30 days of the election is considered abandoned and can be lawfully removed.

For the general election in November 2024, political signs can begin going up in right-of-way’s on October 30 and should be removed by November 15, per state law.

There are a few laws regulating the display and use of political signs along highway right-of-ways. Any sign placed in a highway right-of-way must be further than three feet from the edge of the road, cannot obstruct a driver’s vision at an intersection, can’t be more than 42 inches above the pavement, can’t be bigger than 864 square inches and can’t block other political signs.

If there are nearby businesses, religious organizations and homes “fronting the right‑of‑way where a sign would be erected,” the person hoping to place a sign in that right-of-way must get the permission of the nearby property owners.

https://myfox8.com/news/politics/your-local-election-hq/when-do-political-signs-need-to-come-down-in-north-carolina/

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Friday News for March 15, 2024

wbfj-verne
March 15, 2024

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
March 14, 2024

Thursday News for March 14, 2024

wbfj-verne
March 14, 2024

4 years ago: the US began shutting down due to the deadly threat of Covid-19.

wbfj-verne
March 14, 2024

SUN@5 for March 17, 2024

wbfj-verne
March 13, 2024

Gambling addiction: If mobile betting is more than a game

wbfj-verne
March 13, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.