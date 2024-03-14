What about all those ‘political signs’?

Political signs need to come down 10 days after an election. Any sign not removed within 30 days of the election is considered abandoned and can be lawfully removed.

For the general election in November 2024, political signs can begin going up in right-of-way’s on October 30 and should be removed by November 15, per state law.

There are a few laws regulating the display and use of political signs along highway right-of-ways. Any sign placed in a highway right-of-way must be further than three feet from the edge of the road, cannot obstruct a driver’s vision at an intersection, can’t be more than 42 inches above the pavement, can’t be bigger than 864 square inches and can’t block other political signs.

If there are nearby businesses, religious organizations and homes “fronting the right‑of‑way where a sign would be erected,” the person hoping to place a sign in that right-of-way must get the permission of the nearby property owners.

