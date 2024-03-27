Wednesday News for March 26, 2024

TREE and GRASS pollen levels are still elevated. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Passion Week Timeline 2024 – Today is also known as ‘Spy Day’

The Gospels don’t reveal what the Lord did on the Wednesday of Passion Week. Scholars speculate that after two exhausting days in Jerusalem, Jesus and his disciples spent this day resting in Bethany in anticipation of the Passover

John was baptizing many in the river Jordan near Bethany…

‘The next day he saw Jesus coming toward him, (John the Baptist) said, “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!’

-John 1:29 ESV

Krispy Kreme coming to the Golden Arches?

McDonald’s will start serving Krispy Kreme doughnuts in stores across the nation.

There will only be three varieties of Krispy Kreme doughnuts served including: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled.

https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/business/krispy-kreme-doughnuts-are-coming-to-mcdonald-s/article

Prayers please. Captain Ronnie Metcalf, with the Lexington Fire Department, was badly injured early Tuesday morning while battling a house in Lexington.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/lexington-firefighter-seriously-injured-during-house-fire-tuesday/article

A majority of Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical Tuesday of the idea of a nationwide ban on the abortion pill. The case concerns mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortion. A decision from the high court is expected by July. CNN

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. named Silicon Valley attorney and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as his VP pick on Tuesday. CNN

Update: Long road to recovery. The US Coast Guard has shifted to a ‘recovery operation’ to find those missing. Six individuals still missing after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday.

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/baltimore-bridge-collapse-03-26-24-intl-hnk/index.html

The COST of dating? 1 in 5 Americans are ‘dating less’ because of inflation?

According to a recent survey, nearly 69% of American adults felt uneasy about the cost of a date, while almost 68% expressed anxiety about managing expenses when planning a date. The average amount Americans spent on a date?

On average, men spend $67.87 per date, while women spent less, $56.61 per date.

https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/the-cost-of-dating-in-2024-is-stressing-people-out-survey-finds

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, March 27, 2024

East Surry High School (West Main) Pilot Mountain = 8am – 1:30pm

Lewisville Library on Shallowford Road = 11am – 3pm

Walkertown Fire Department (Main street) in Walkertown = 2pm – 6pm

Centre Friends Meeting (Hwy 62) in Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

FREE MULCH: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities

Free leaf mulch pickup for Forsyth County homeowners starting this Friday and Saturday

*March 29 (Fri) March 30 (Sat)…again April 6 and April 13 (both Saturdays) 8am – 3pm.

Location: The Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility in Rural Hall.

The mulch will be loaded into your vehicle by utilities division employees. If your vehicle doesn’t have a tarp or cover, you will not be able to get any mulch.

*For more information, go to cityofws.org/leafmulch

STEM-related scholarships. Cypress Creek Renewables will award $1,000 scholarships to five graduating seniors attending schools in Davidson County for tuition, housing, or books and materials at an accredited university or college.

The deadline to apply is next Monday, April 1.

More information at ccrenew.com/scholarships.

www.the-dispatch.com/news/education/davidson-county-students-eligible-for-renewable-energy-scholarships/article

Traffic Alerts: Travelers update…

I-40 WEST LANE CLOSED NEAR THE TENNESSEE STATE LINE

The right lane of I-40 West is closed after Exit 15, Fines Creek Rd, due to a crash. The lane is expected to reopen by 7:00 PM. Expect delays

NC 12 CLOSED ON OCRACOKE ISLAND

All lanes of NC 12 are closed on the north end of Ocracoke Island between the National Park Service Pony Pens and the Ferry Terminal due to sand and overwash on the road. The road is expected to reopen by this Saturday (March 30) at noon