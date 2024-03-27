Wednesday Word

“One Shining Moment”

During this time of year, most of the country is captivated by March Madness as 68 collegiate teams play for a championship and that “One Shining Moment.” This is a catchphrase that has since been used for many years and as the tournament unfolds over a few weeks and narrows down to two teams (ultimately one) that will climb the ladder, cut down the nets and bask in that “One Shining Moment.”

Not every team is going to be the last one standing, but I do believe every team has at least one “One Shining Moment”

every season, many teams have multiple “moments.” It could be that team that wins a pre-season tournament,

or beats an arch-rival for bragging rights, or that mid-major team that upsets a top seed in the NCAA Tournament or maybe yet a team that overcomes injures, and even that team that struggles all season to win only a handful of games – that could be their “One Shining Moment,” for the season!

It’s interesting that I’m writing this during March Madness and Easter week, because over 2000 years ago, THE “One Shining Moment,” took place and humanity has not been the same since. Just like the team that’s down 7 with less than a minute to go, the situation looks grim, and although it’s late in the game (Good Friday)…Sunday is on the way! Satan thought he had won, but Jesus rose from the grave to defeat death, hell and the grave and give us eternal and resurrection life!!

Now that’s “One Shining Moment.”

The bible states in John, that Jesus is the light of the world. I know that the resurrection along with the birth of Jesus are mega-huge “Shining Moments.” But Jesus is the constant shining light all the time. Jesus also went on to say in Matthew that we are the light of the world.

So picture yourself meeting the Heavenly Father. He plays the “One Shining Moment” video of your journey, showing the tumbles and falls of your life, but ending up with the faith-walking heart of a true Champion for Christ!

It is your shining moment for eternity!

He Is Risen!!

The Lord Is Risen Indeed!!

Kurt