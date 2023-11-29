Wednesday News for November 29, 2023

Below normal temperatures continue for the piedmont Triad. Temps in the low 20s this morning! Reminder: Have your car battery checked (especially if its 3 years old or older). Check those wiper blades. Check your tires (for proper inflation) https://www.aaa.com/autorepair/articles/how-long-to-warm-up-the-engine-before-driving

Another ‘green energy company’ coming to Davidson County. Japanese company Dai Nippon (DIE- nip -ON) will build its first U.S. manufacturing facility in the Linwood community (south of Lexington). The Lithium-Ion battery pouch manufacturer will create more than 350 new jobs. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/

Medicaid Expansion in North Carolina officially begins this Friday, Dec 1st. Enrollment has already begun. Final Town Hall meeting explaining Medicaid Expansion for residents in Forsyth County happening TONIGHT (Nov 29) from 6:30pm -7:30pm at the Central Library on 5th street in downtown Winston-Salem. https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/questions-and-answers-about-medicaid-expansion#

Number of the day = 98. That’s how many Christmas trees are placed throughout the White House this year. First Lady Jill Biden unveiled the official holiday décor earlier in the week after hundreds of volunteers transformed the historic halls into a ‘White House winter wonderland’. CNN

College Hoops: ACC / SEC Challenge – Wake Forest hosting the Florida Gators. Tip off at 7:15 at the Joel in Winston-Salem… https://godeacs.com/sports/mens-basketball

Forsyth Tech is looking for an ‘athletics director’?

The Community College is building an athletics program. The goal is to enroll the college in the National Junior College Athletic Association for the 20-25 fall or winter season.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/forsyth-technical-community-college-athletics-program-sports/

Re-focused in 2023. Lauren Daigle is Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of 2023. The 32-year-old Christian singer-songwriter is also closing out the year as the top female Christian Artist of the year after the release of her self-titled album and its lead single, Thank God I Do.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/lauren-daigle-earns-billboards-top-christian-artist-2023-its-been-incredible?

Hanes Brands Product Sale 2023 begins this Friday (DEC 1) at 10am.

The ‘expanded’ 3-day sale has a new, bigger location at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building with plenty of FREE parking (enter Gate 7 off Shorefair Drive).

*Get great deals on Champion, Hanes, Bali and Maidenform items.

Prices will vary by item with basics going for $1 to $2. Nothing will be priced more than $20. BTW: ALL proceeds helping the local community (Winston-Salem YWCA and United Way of Forsyth County).

Hours: Friday (Dec 1) 10 – 6. Saturday (Dec 2) 8 – 3. Sunday (Dec 3) 10 – 5.

Details on the News Blog. https://ywcaws.org/news-events/.

Beginning Friday, Google is moving ahead with its plan to delete inactive accounts that have been ‘dormant’ for at least two years.

The move is primarily intended to beef up security.

To save your account: All you need to do is log into your Google account or any Google service at least once – every two years – to simply read an email, watch a video or perform a single search, among other activities.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/27/tech/google-deleting-inactive-accounts-friday/index.html?

“Tragic” An apparent murder-suicide early Tuesday morning claiming the lives of three family members at Water Lily Circle, on the southeast side of Winston-Salem. Police sharing that a 55-year-old father killed his two children (a 20-year-old and a 16-year-old) before turning the gun on himself. Crisis teams will be available at Atkins High School as well as Winston-Salem State University as needed.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-murder-suicide/article

American Red Cross: Local Blood drives happening this week…

TODAY (Nov 29)

Lewisville Library (Shallowford Road) = 11 – 3pm

Nancy Reynolds Elementary (Hwy 66 in Westfield) = 1:30 – 5:30om

Thursday (Nov 30)

Vulcan Materials on North Patterson Ave, WS = 10-2:30pm

First Baptist Church in Kernersville = 2 – 6:30pm

Friday (DEC 01)

Advance Methodist Church on Hwy 158 = 1:30 – 6pm

Triad Math and Science Elementary in Greensboro = 1 – 5pm

Saturday (Dec 2)

Holy Cross Catholic Church (South Cherry Street, Kernersville) = 9am – 2pm

Sunday (Dec 3)

Oak Forest UMC (Old Hwy 52 in Midway) = 12:30pm – 5pm

Westfield Volunteer Fire Dept in Pilot Mountain = noon – 4:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/