Wednesday Word

One night I see a 10 foot monster in the shadows of a neighborhood yard. Two days later in the sunshine all I see is an outline on the ground. Halloween is over and the monster is deflated and barely a inch high.

In the dark, I am sure little kids fell for it and maybe felt a bit intimidated. But in the sunlight and no air, nobody bought in. Reminds me a lot of the Wizard in the Wizard of Oz. He held power by fear and exaggeration.

And all this reminds me that Satan’s power is also magnified by fear, darkness and exaggeration. He is given some power but in a time of fear and darkness he ramps up his presentation and tries to overwhelm and depower our walk in Christ.

The Word reminds us, Greater is He that is in us than he who is in the world.

The holidays are here. Don’t hang out in the darkness. Stay in the light. Look behind the curtain. Unplug the monster. Draw near to God. He will draw near to you. Resist the devil and he will flee from you. Stay away from Satan’s hangouts.

You are free in Christ. Merry Christmas!

Papa John