Thank you for supporting WBFJ…

November 28, 2023

Today is Giving Tuesday.                                                            Thank you for praying for the ministry of WBFJ!  You can financially support the ministry of WBFJ by making a one-time gift or a monthly FAITH PROMISE (online) right now at www.wbfj.fm .  THANK YOU !!!!

