Thursday News for November 30, 2023

Reminder: Have your car battery checked (especially if its 3 years old or older) Check those wiper blades. Check your tires (for proper inflation) https://www.aaa.com/autorepair/articles/how-long-to-warm-up-the-engine-before-driving

Hanes Brands Product Sale 2023 begins this Friday (DEC 1) at 10am. The ‘expanded’ 3-day sale has a new, bigger location at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building with plenty of FREE parking (enter Gate 7 off Shorefair Drive).

*Get great deals on Champion, Hanes, Bali and Maidenform items.

Prices will vary by item with basics going for $1 to $2. Nothing will be priced more than $20. BTW: ALL proceeds helping the local community (Winston-Salem YWCA and United Way of Forsyth County).

Hours: Friday (Dec 1) 10 – 6. Saturday (Dec 2) 8 – 3. Sunday (Dec 3) 10 – 5.

Details on the News Blog. https://ywcaws.org/news-events/.

Beginning Friday, Google is moving ahead with its plan to delete inactive accounts that have been ‘dormant’ for at least two years.

The move is primarily intended to beef up security.

To save your account: All you need to do is log into your Google account or any Google service at least once – every two years – to simply read an email, watch a video or perform a single search, among other activities.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/27/tech/google-deleting-inactive-accounts-friday/index.html?

Helping to make ‘street takeovers’ unlawful. Starting Friday (December 1st), a new law goes into effect in North Carolina. Anyone caught coordinating or participating in a street takeover will be charged with a misdemeanor and a fine of up to $1,000 dollars.

https://nccriminallaw.sog.unc.edu/recent-legislation-outlaws-street-takeovers/

High School Football: Road to the State Playoffs.

Mt Airy, Dudley, Reidsville are still playing for a state championship!

*The Granite Bears (Mt Airy) will travel to #1-seeded Robbinsville (13-1) for the 1-A West Regional Championship game on Friday (Dec 01). https://www.wxii12.com/high-school-sports

https://www.mtairynews.com/sports/mount-airy-pulls-away-from-eastern-randolph-returns-to-regional-final/article

American Red Cross: Local Blood drives happening this week…

TODAY (Nov 30)

Vulcan Materials on North Patterson Ave, WS = 10-2:30pm

First Baptist Church in Kernersville = 2 – 6:30pm

Friday (DEC 01)

Advance Methodist Church on Hwy 158 = 1:30 – 6pm

Triad Math and Science Elementary in Greensboro = 1 – 5pm

Saturday (Dec 2)

Holy Cross Catholic Church (South Cherry Street, Kernersville) = 9am – 2pm

Sunday (Dec 3)

Oak Forest UMC (Old Hwy 52 in Midway) = 12:30pm – 5pm

Westfield Volunteer Fire Dept in Pilot Mountain = noon – 4:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

“Doing the Most Good” (in the neighborhood)

Salvation Army: Bell ringers are needed NOW through December 24.

Register to Ring today: https://www.registertoring.com/

Check out additional volunteer opportunities at www.SalvationArmyWS.org

Medicaid Expansion in North Carolina officially begins this Friday, Dec 1st.

Enrollment has already begun. Learn more on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/questions-and-answers-about-medicaid-expansion#

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season officially ends today (Nov 30), as one of the busiest on record with 20 named storms, including seven hurricanes.

Praise. Just three storms made landfall in the US (Harold, Idalia and Ophelia). CNN

Covid-19 hospitalizations are trending up, increasing 10% over the week prior, CDC data shows. Only 15% of American adults have received the updated COVID-19 shot. In comparison, more than 36% of adults have gotten the flu shot.

https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2023-11-17/cdc-new-covid-19-hospitalizations-increase

A temporary truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended to a 7th day.

Early morning in Jerusalem, two Palestinian terrorists opened fire at a bus stop, killing three Israelis and injuring six more, in the first major attack in Israel since October 7th.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/israel/3-killed-6-wounded-jerusalem-terror-attack-gaza-ceasefire-still-extended-another-day

Former US Secretary of State and national security adviser Henry Kissinger passed away at his home in Connecticut on Wednesday. He was 100.

Kissinger, the dominant U.S. diplomat of the Cold War era, served in the Nixon and Ford administrations. Kissinger won the 1973 Peace Prize for helping end U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/henry-kissinger-american-diplomat-nobel-winner-dead-100-2023-11-30/